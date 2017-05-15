Dallas Stars: Ben Bishop signs

For the Dallas Stars this summer was about making changes. That started with Lindy Ruff being replaced behind the bench by Ken Hitchcock, Dallas getting the third overall pick and most recently addressing the goaltending situation.

The Stars held the leagues most expansive tandem in net between Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi the last two seasons, totaling $10.4 million a season. With that price expectations were high, but the results were low. The Stars gave up the second most goals in the league at 260 and recorded just three shutouts all season. While Lehtonen faired better stat wise, Niemi still posted a better win percentage. Both struggled with consistency that was not aided by a heavily inconsistent defensive lineup.

Dallas took the initiative to address the issue and traded a fourth round pick to the Los Angeles Kings to acquire the rights to Ben Bishop. Bishop is a two-time vezina finalist for the leagues best goaltender, and had Stanley Cup final experience in his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bishop signed a six year $29.5 million contract with the Stars, who are expected to buy out Niemi if he is not taken in the upcoming expansion draft, meaning the cap hit would be just $1.5 million a season.