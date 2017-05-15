Dallas Stars: Ben Bishop signs

For the Dallas Stars this summer was about making changes. That started with Lindy Ruff being replaced behind the bench by Ken Hitchcock, Dallas getting the third overall pick and most recently addressing the goaltending situation.
The Stars held the leagues most expansive tandem in net between Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi the last two seasons, totaling $10.4 million a season. With that price expectations were high, but the results were low. The Stars gave up the second most goals in the league at 260 and recorded just three shutouts all season. While Lehtonen faired better stat wise, Niemi still posted a better win percentage. Both struggled with consistency that was not aided by a heavily inconsistent defensive lineup.
Dallas took the initiative to address the issue and traded a fourth round pick to the Los Angeles Kings to acquire the rights to Ben Bishop. Bishop is a two-time vezina finalist for the leagues best goaltender, and had Stanley Cup final experience in his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Bishop signed a six year $29.5 million contract with the Stars, who are expected to buy out Niemi if he is not taken in the upcoming expansion draft, meaning the cap hit would be just $1.5 million a season.
The 30-year-old is 6-foot-7 and brings a solid puck playing ability with that size. The young defensive corps in Dallas could couple well with his puck playing ability to aide in the high tempo transition game, a style a lot of the defensemen play. Hitchcock is a more defensive minded coach and the two spent some time together in St. Louis.
Analytically, the move does not look that great. Bishop has posted stats similar to Lehtonen in recent years, with one major exception, low percentage chance save percentage. While both have been around average on high and medium percentage chances, Dallas has suffered a number of weak goals against that have lost games or completely killed off momentum. The consistency Bishop brings alongside Hitchcock’s defensive expertise should pair well with the highly talented forwards in Dallas to make the team a more balanced force heading into next season.
While the plan has not been revealed, it seems clear now that Dallas will move forward with Bishop as the primary starter and Lehtonen as the backup, unless he can be moved somewhere else. Both Lethtonen and Niemi are 33-years-old so interest may not be that high. While it is uncertain what the plan is for the other two goalies, Dallas fans can hope that the Bishop plan turns out to be one where he is their goalie of the future.
