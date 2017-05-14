Detroit Red Wings: Expansion Draft predictions

With the NHL Expansion Draft just five and half weeks away, the Detroit Red Wings are working hard to figure which players they should protect and which ones they should expose. Detroit’s general manager, Ken Holland has a tough task to put together his list of which players to expose and which ones he wants to protect.

The NHL will be holding the Expansion Draft on June 18-20 and will announce the picks during the NHL awards ceremony on June 21st. Each team is allowed to protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie or eight skaters (defensemen and forwards) and one goalie. A full list of rule for the Expansion Draft can be found at capfriendly.com.

As for Ken Holland, there are a few players that he should expose during the Expansion Draft, whether or not he does is another story. There are two players that I think that Holland should expose; Riley Sheahan and Jonathan Ericsson.

Riley Sheahan: (2016-2017 NHL Stats: 80 games played, 2 goals, 11 assists, 13 points)

After an extremely lackluster season in 2016-2017, it is finally time to give up on Sheahan and hope that the Vegas Golden Knights take him off of Detroit’s hands. Sheahan’s two goals was a career low for him and his 11 assists were tied for a career low.

There is a chance that the career low numbers for Sheahan were a fluke season, but as a player making just over two million a season, it is really worth the risk of keeping him on the roster? I do not think that it is, and he is already 25 years old and he is not getting any younger.

If selected by Vegas, Sheahan would bring a big body to their roster and brings a respectable faceoff percentage of 48.7 over the course of his career. If this past season was a fluke then Vegas could bring in a solid depth player to their roster and build their bottom six forwards around him.

Jonathan Ericsson: (2016-2017 NHL Stats: 51 games played, 1 goals, 8 assists, 9 points)

For me, this one is a no-brainer for Holland. Ericsson has consistently been one of the Red Wings worst possession defensemen and with a cap hit of 4.25 million, he is way overpaid.

For Holland, this could be the perfect opportunity for him to rid himself of a bad contract. Having only played in 51 games this year due to injury, Ericsson only managed to put up nine points. Granted that he is a shutdown defenseman and not a point producing player it is understandable. However, he is not able to play the role of a shutdown defensemen either.

Ericsson’s nine points were the lowest of his career since the 2008-2009 season where he only put up four points in 19 games. His play has been on a consistent downward progression and I think his time in Detroit should be coming to an end.

If Vegas were to select Ericsson they would be getting a big defensemen at 6’4” and 220 pounds. The only other upside for Vegas would be that he is able to bring a veteran leadership to their locker room and could mentor some of their younger players.

I will be a tough decision for Holland as he chooses which players he wants to expose and which ones he chooses to protect. He has other options before the draft to ensure that he does not lose unprotected players such as trading. As a result, Holland will be very busy in the weeks leading up to the NHL Expansion Draft.