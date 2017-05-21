Detroit Red Wings trade rumors: Calvin de Haan edition

For the Red Wings, general manager Ken Holland could look to make some moves this offseason in hopes that he can sure up his team’s backend. There have been rumors surrounding New York Islander’s defensemen Calvin de Haan and Detroit has been linked to a few of these rumors.

It is a known fact around the NHL that the Detroit Red Wings need to add some depth and skill to their blue line and this summer could make or break their chances of making it back to the playoffs next season.

Calvin de Haan is a solid defenseman, who at age 26 could add some skill that Detroit has been lacking. The 6’1”, 197-pound blueliner has played his entire career with the Islanders and has put up some respectable numbers for them.

In 271 career games with the Islanders, de Haan has managed 11 goals and 58 assists for a total of 69 career points. This past season was by far his most productive year as he put up five goals and 20 assists for 25 points and was a +15.

The Carp, Ontario native was selected 12th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He played junior hockey for the Oshawa Generals in the OHL and put up very good numbers, tallying 135 points in 157 games played.

So far in his NHL career, de Haan has not really lived up to the expectations that the Islanders have had for him when they selected him back in 2009. He has not produced as many points as they have wanted him to and has at times been a defensive liability.

As a result of this, why would Ken Holland take a chance at trading for de Haan? That is an easy question to answer. Some NHL players do not fit into systems or are uncomfortable playing for a team. That can all change if they are traded.

This past summer Ken Holland took a chance at Thomas Vanek and it paid off mightily for him. Vanek was struggling to establish himself as a top-tier player again after having posted multiple 60+ point season with the Buffalo Sabres.

After a buyout from the Minnesota Wild, Vanek became a free agent and Holland signed him to a low pay, minimal duration contract. With something to prove, Vanek produced at an alarming rate when he was healthy last season.

Vanek posted 38 points in 48 games for the Red Wings and because of his production, Detroit was able to flip him for a draft pick to the Florida Panthers.

The moral of the story is that like Vanek, de Haan could use a change of scenery to get his career to a level that he and the Red Wings would be comfortable with.

So, is it worth it to Holland to take a chance at acquiring de Haan? I think it is and with how bad Detroit’s defense has been in the past few years, it couldn’t hurt to take a shot at him. Worst case scenario, he’s traded or they let him walk when his contract expires at the end of next season.