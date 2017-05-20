Listen to NHL officials who were mic’d up in the second round of the 2017 playoffs

Listen in as the officials review a potential goal, try to keep order during faceoffs and make sure the players are safe out on the ice all while having a lot of fun.

Back in April, hockey fans were treated with a video revealing what was being said by the NHL’s officials on the ice during the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the second round of action complete, a new video has been released by Sportsnet highlighting some of the conversations by officials and it’s again extremely interesting.

“Let’s grab our sticks and out we go!”

The officials really are just the parents of the hockey game, and this line helped prove that. So too did the ref making sure Jori Lehtera of the St. Louis Blues had a proper helmet before play resumed.

Once again, the conversations taking place on the ice are fascinating. Who knew so many officials had such a great sense of humor? Many times fans can’t help but heckle and hate on the officials over controversial or missed calls, but the video above highlights that many officials seem pretty genuine and have great interactions with the players. The refs are even quite honest, admitting when they didn’t see something or saying, “pump fake!” when botching a faceoff.

We love videos like this. Here’s hoping that another edition comes out covering the third round of the playoffs in the near future.