Listen to NHL officials who were mic’d up in the second round of the 2017 playoffs

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By David Rogers  |  Last updated 5/20/17

As always, the referee perspective is worth your time. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Back in April, hockey fans were treated with a video revealing what was being said by the NHL’s officials on the ice during the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the second round of action complete, a new video has been released by Sportsnet highlighting some of the conversations by officials and it’s again extremely interesting.

Listen in as the officials review a potential goal, try to keep order during faceoffs and make sure the players are safe out on the ice all while having a lot of fun.

“Let’s grab our sticks and out we go!”

The officials really are just the parents of the hockey game, and this line helped prove that. So too did the ref making sure Jori Lehtera of the St. Louis Blues had a proper helmet before play resumed.

Once again, the conversations taking place on the ice are fascinating. Who knew so many officials had such a great sense of humor? Many times fans can’t help but heckle and hate on the officials over controversial or missed calls, but the video above highlights that many officials seem pretty genuine and have great interactions with the players. The refs are even quite honest, admitting when they didn’t see something or saying, “pump fake!” when botching a faceoff.

We love videos like this. Here’s hoping that another edition comes out covering the third round of the playoffs in the near future.

This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Jori Lehtera
TEAMS: St. Louis Blues
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
16 SLIDES
16 NHL goaltenders that carried their teams to the Stanley Cup Final
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson puts team on blast

Pirates give away a bobblehead of broadcaster Bob Walk falling out of his chair

Report: White Sox closing in on deal with Cuban sensation Luis Robert

Spurs’ Danny Green has interesting take on decision to sit Kawhi Leonard

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer undergoes eighth eye surgery

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Richard Jefferson hits back at Bradley Beal for saying Cavs didn’t want to play Wizards

Dallas Keuchel placed on DL for first time in career

Former safety Myron Rolle earns doctorate from Florida State

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘not thrilled’ about being held out of Game 3

Warriors C Zaza Pachulia out for Game 3 against the Spurs

Enes Kanter unable to leave Romania due to cancellation of passport

MORE STORIES >>

Best of Yardbarker: Gregg Popovich doesn't mince words

The 'Happy birthday to two of the NBA's all-time antagonists' quiz

The shortstop evolution continues to raise the ceiling

Three Up, Three Down: Astros dominate in every category

Box Score 5/19: Heartbreak in OT

Sports & Politics Intersect: NBA power players continue to speak against Trump

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Rookies are running back to prominence' quiz

Gisele brings focus on Brady’s late career back to head injuries

Where did it all go wrong for the NBA second-round losers?

Box Score 5/18: A night of blowouts

MORE STORIES >>
Blues News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Best of Yardbarker: Gregg Popovich doesn't mince words

The 'Happy birthday to two of the NBA's all-time antagonists' quiz

The shortstop evolution continues to raise the ceiling

Three Up, Three Down: Astros dominate in every category

Sports & Politics Intersect: NBA power players continue to speak against Trump

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Rookies are running back to prominence' quiz

Gisele brings focus on Brady’s late career back to head injuries

Where did it all go wrong for the NBA second-round losers?

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)