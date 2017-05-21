Montreal Canadiens: Former Captain Saku Koivu Inducted Into the IIHF Hall of Fame

On Sunday, May 21 2017, a legend was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame

Although Saku Koivu retired from his NHL career as an Anaheim Duck, he left his true hockey legacy behind at Montreal.

Koivu was the a part of the Canadiens organization for 13 years, and captain for 10 of those years. He became an iconic figure in the Habs organization, on and off the ice.

With his diagnosis of intra-abdominal non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September 2001, Koivu’s life drastically changed. With his cancer being in remission in 2002, Koivu set out to make not only his life, but others lives better.

In an article which describes a documentary on Koivu’s life, the writer states that “he would slip into hospital wards unannounced just to brighten a sick child’s day, or sit at his dining-room table replying to letters from cancer patients or those close to one who had a story to share, perhaps seeking an encouraging word.”

And all of his generosity led to the foundation which brought a PET/CT scan machine to the Montreal General Hospital.

And despite his consistent battle with cancer and treatment, he still managed to be an incredible hockey player and captain for the Habs.

Koivu “was recognized as part of the first Finnish team ever to win gold at the world championship in 1995 and for his 1,124-game NHL career.”

“I want to thank the Montreal Canadiens for drafting me and providing a wonderful place to begin my NHL career,” Koivu said. “As it happens, my international career began in 1993, in Germany. I ended up playing with Finland in seven world championships and four Olympic games. It seems that I have come full circle, being back in Germany and being honoured for my career.

“It has been a tremendous privilege for me to represent Finland, and the success that we have had together played a critical role in my career.”

Koivu has represented the Montreal Canadiens in more ways than many NHL stars can say. He has never won a Stanley Cup, but his career was all the more worthwhile nevertheless. Habs fans are nothing but proud to have experienced Koivu’s presence on the team and in the NHL, and he has exemplified their 102-year-old motto:

Nos bras meurtris vous tendent le flambeau, à vous toujours de le porter bien haut.

(To you from failing hands we throw the torch. Be yours to hold it high.)