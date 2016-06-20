Nashville NBC affiliate said Predators advanced to “Stanley Cup Finals.” They didn’t.

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By Andrew Bucholtz  |  Last updated 5/7/17

The graphic was a couple of weeks premature, but the enthusiasm is appreciated. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen plenty of local networks screw up NHL coverage, and the latest is Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV 4. The Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to win their second-round series 4-2, and WSMV then aired a teaser for coverage with the caption of “Preds head to Stanley Cup Finals!” The problem there, beyond the usage of “Finals” versus the NHL-preferred “Final,” is that Nashville hasn’t done so quite yet. The Predators will face the winner of the Edmonton Oilers-Anaheim Ducks series in the Western Conference final first. Here’s the erroneous report:

There’s nothing wrong with the actual newscast (at least in that portion of it), but whoever captioned it definitely screwed up. And they provoked the ire of plenty of Predators’ fans:

The best part was the trolling of the station’s actual tweet on this, which was correct:

We see local stations mess up hockey coverage terminology quite frequently, but this one is especially funny considering that it’s the NBC affiliate that aired the game. Of course, this kind of screwup doesn’t say anything about Nashville as a hockey city; the attendance and fandom there has been very impressive, and plenty of media outlets in more traditional hockey markets have made mistakes too. (Such as the CBC saying the Florida Panthers were in the Super Bowl.) It does say something about the amount of research whoever wrote this caption did.

This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Nashville PredatorsAnaheim DucksFlorida PanthersSt. Louis Blues
QUIZ: Name the NHL franchises that have never won the Stanley Cup
Updated June 20, 2016  |  Total tries: 7001  |  Average Score: 7.1 out of 12  (59%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

As of the 2015-16 season, 12 NHL franchises have never hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup, though two teams have a chance of ending their respective droughts after the conclusion of this year's playoffs. Can you name them all?

Note: Team names are acceptable (no need to write out entire names), as well as abbreviated nicknames (e.g., 'Bucs'). One franchise is listed here as an answer that won multiple Stanley Cup Finals in its original run, but none in its current inception, so we're counting it.

Score:
0/12
Time:
2:00
1
Arizona Coyotes
2
St. Louis Blues
3
Buffalo Sabres
4
Vancouver Canucks
5
Washington Capitals
6
San Jose Sharks
7
Ottawa Senators
8
Florida Panthers
9
Nashville Predators
10
Winnipeg Jets
11
Columbus Blue Jackets
12
Minnesota Wild
