Nashville NBC affiliate said Predators advanced to “Stanley Cup Finals.” They didn’t.

QUIZ: Name the NHL franchises that have never won the Stanley Cup

As of the 2015-16 season, 12 NHL franchises have never hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup, though two teams have a chance of ending their respective droughts after the conclusion of this year's playoffs. Can you name them all?

Note: Team names are acceptable (no need to write out entire names), as well as abbreviated nicknames (e.g., 'Bucs'). One franchise is listed here as an answer that won multiple Stanley Cup Finals in its original run, but none in its current inception, so we're counting it.