Nashville NBC affiliate said Predators advanced to “Stanley Cup Finals.” They didn’t.

We’ve seen plenty of local networks screw up NHL coverage, and the latest is Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV 4. The Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to win their second-round series 4-2, and WSMV then aired a teaser for coverage with the caption of “Preds head to Stanley Cup Finals!” The problem there, beyond the usage of “Finals” versus the NHL-preferred “Final,” is that Nashville hasn’t done so quite yet. The Predators will face the winner of the Edmonton Oilers-Anaheim Ducks series in the Western Conference final first. Here’s the erroneous report:
The Predators aren't in the Stanley Cup finals yet, no matter what this Nashville NBC station thinks https://t.co/roiWtJGiNi pic.twitter.com/adgf1prVYV
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 7, 2017
There’s nothing wrong with the actual newscast (at least in that portion of it), but whoever captioned it definitely screwed up. And they provoked the ire of plenty of Predators’ fans:
Easy there @WSMV. Not quite. #Preds pic.twitter.com/6ukUaukNRw
— Todd Murphy (@VolofTN) May 7, 2017
Thanks Channel 4 for Jinxing us, @WSMV https://t.co/GDpM5HHxWR
— Uncle Tuck (@UncleTuck) May 8, 2017
@SomeonesAnIdiot @NoSleevesGaming @Scott________ It's the #StanleyCup Final, not Finals. Two errors in one, great work @WSMV
— LelouchNoonienYagami (@LelouchYagamiAK) May 8, 2017
The best part was the trolling of the station’s actual tweet on this, which was correct:
Going to the Western conference final baby!!! https://t.co/dovblruWec
— WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) May 7, 2017
@WSMV You should probably fix the typo then pic.twitter.com/awpgdjhvjN
— Jonathan (@ncbjd) May 8, 2017
We see local stations mess up hockey coverage terminology quite frequently, but this one is especially funny considering that it’s the NBC affiliate that aired the game. Of course, this kind of screwup doesn’t say anything about Nashville as a hockey city; the attendance and fandom there has been very impressive, and plenty of media outlets in more traditional hockey markets have made mistakes too. (Such as the CBC saying the Florida Panthers were in the Super Bowl.) It does say something about the amount of research whoever wrote this caption did.
As of the 2015-16 season, 12 NHL franchises have never hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup, though two teams have a chance of ending their respective droughts after the conclusion of this year's playoffs. Can you name them all?
Note: Team names are acceptable (no need to write out entire names), as well as abbreviated nicknames (e.g., 'Bucs'). One franchise is listed here as an answer that won multiple Stanley Cup Finals in its original run, but none in its current inception, so we're counting it.
0/12
2:00
