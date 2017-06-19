New York Rangers rumors: Derek Stepan for Alex Galchenyuk

The New York Rangers kicked off what looks to be another busy offseason when they decided to buy out the remainder of defenseman Dan Girardi’s contract.

Girardi’s tenure with the Rangers is absolutely something to be celebrated. Even though he was a thorn in the side of Rangers for the past two seasons, it’s important to remember the player he was before that. Girardi served as one of the most dependable players the Rangers had ever seen for almost a decade. He played through countless injuries, blocked more shots than you’d think humanly possible, and served as an important leader in New York’s clubhouse his entire career. However, all good things must come to an end. Girardi has grown older and lost a lot of speed, leaving him at a huge disadvantage with coach Alain Vigneault’s fast-paced style of play. New York is certainly grateful for everything Girardi has done for them, but the time to move on has come. Speaking of moving on, New York should get ready for another breakup, as Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie has indicated that the Rangers are actively shopping centerman Derek Stepan. Stepan is a very capable first-line center in the NHL. Stepan’s game had declined last year, but he still put up 17 goals and 38 assists. He turned 27 yesterday (Happy Birthday Step!) and has four more years on his contract with an average annual salary of $6M.

Fans have speculated about the possibility of a trade coming into this offseason, but this is the first we’re hearing of any talks. It would be smart to trade Stepan now before his value decreases any further, as he appears to be past his prime and carries a slightly expensive salary. Oh, and he has a no-trade clause that begins on July 1st, so now is definitely the time, if ever. Like I said before, Step is still a very capable first line centerman. He brings excellent defensive skills and great vision and passing abilities to the ice. He can serve as a plus penalty killer, as well as a powerplay weapon, and bring steadiness to a team in need of help down the middle. One team that is definitely in search of help down the middle are the Montreal Canadiens. If you think back all the way to last offseason, the Rangers traded an established top-6 centerman in Derek Brassard for a gifted, yet unproven, player in Mika Zibanejad. That trade worked out pretty well, so I’m thinking they should try should something similar. The Rangers should trade Stepan and maybe a 3rd round draft pick for a talented, yet unproven, forward named Alex Galchyuk. The Canadiens have bounced around Glachenyuk between playing center and the wing without really finding a good fit (except much of the hockey community consider him to be a centerman). He’s got excellent offensive talent, with much more of a scoring threshold than Stepan has ever shown. He’s a smart playmaker too. Scoring 20 goals in 2014, and 30 in 2015, we know the offense is no fluke. The Canadiens have had mixed feelings on Galchenyuk over his tenure with the team. At times he had been seen as a sure bet to become a star along with Max Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher. Other times, he seemed to disappear and play far below expectations. A former number 3 overall draft pick, Montreal has had very high expectations for the young American. There is room to grow for Alex in his defensive game and decision making with the puck. However, that usually comes with young, talented players. Playing on a team with more talented wingers and more veteran leadership like the Rangers have should help his maturation and