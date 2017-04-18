WATCH: New York Rangers VS Montreal Canadiens: Game 4 Preview

Originally posted on SNY | Last updated 4/18/17
SNY's Michelle Yu, Doug Williams, and Colton Orr break down what the Rangers will need to do in order to climb out of a 2-1 series deficit against the Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PLAYERS: Colton Orr
TEAMS: Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers
