WATCH: New York Rangers VS Montreal Canadiens: Game 4 Preview

Originally posted on SNY  |  Last updated 4/18/17

SNY's Michelle Yu, Doug Williams, and Colton Orr break down what the Rangers will need to do in order to climb out of a 2-1 series deficit against the Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

PLAYERS: Colton Orr
TEAMS: Montreal CanadiensToronto Maple LeafsNew York Rangers
