NHL fines P.K. Subban for ’embellishing’ a legitimate shot to the head

May 7, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is knocked down by St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko during the second period in game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

During Game 4 of a second-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban was given a penalty for embellishment after getting hit in the head by Joel Edmundson. Few could see what the officials saw on the play, but apparently, somebody in the NHL’s offices agreed with the refs in the game.

Subban was fined $2,000 by the NHL on Wednesday because this was his second offense as far as the league is concerned. Subban was given a warning about embellishing a play in January following an incident in a game against the Minnesota Wild.

Let’s go back to the film and take another look at the play in question and see if our views have changed at all: