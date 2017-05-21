Ryan Getzlaf fined $10,000 by the NHL for using a vulgar slur

The NHL has fined Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf $10,000 for using “an inappropriate remark toward another on-ice participant” during Game 4 between the Ducks and Nashville Predators.

The remark, which is believed to be Getzlaf saying f***ing c***sucker based on the video footage, has caused a bit of controversy as Andrew Shaw was previously suspended last year for making a homophobic slur while Getzlaf has been slapped with just a fine.

First, here’s the video footage of the comment. Reading lips, it’s pretty easy to make out what Getzlaf is saying.