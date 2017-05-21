Ryan Getzlaf fined $10,000 by the NHL for using a vulgar slur

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By David Rogers  |  Last updated 5/21/17

The NHL has fined Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf $10,000 for using “an inappropriate remark toward another on-ice participant” during Game 4 between the Ducks and Nashville Predators.

The remark, which is believed to be Getzlaf saying f***ing c***sucker based on the video footage, has caused a bit of controversy as Andrew Shaw was previously suspended last year for making a homophobic slur while Getzlaf has been slapped with just a fine.

First, here’s the video footage of the comment. Reading lips, it’s pretty easy to make out what Getzlaf is saying.

It’s unclear who Getzlaf’s comment was directed at, but since it was picked up on camera, it’s not surprising the NHL acted on it. Without the footage, there’s no chance this would be a story. The on-ice chatter and chirping would probably earn many players many fines, but since the talk isn’t picked up, there aren’t any punishments.

NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell commented on the situation, saying:

“Getzlaf’s comment in Thursday’s game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable. The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League.”

Getzlaf also spoke about the fine, saying he accepts responsibility and knows that as a father he should be more respectful of the game.

: #NHLDucks captain Ryan Getzlaf on the Game 4 incident and tonight's loss. pic.twitter.com/NqOUUrbiaQ

— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 21, 2017

So, why was Shaw suspended for a game last year while Getzlaf was just fined? That’s a question that only the NHL can answer, but one would think the precedent set by the Shaw case should have probably been used in Getzlaf’s case.

This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

