The man who threw a dead duck on ice in Nashville says he’d do it again

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By Kevin McGuire  |  Last updated 5/19/17

Throwing items on the ice during a playoff hockey game is a bit of a tradition. Detroit has its octopus. The Florida Panthers had their rats. The Nashville Predators tried getting their fans to buy into throwing a catfish on the ice, but two fans decided to go a different route that really makes you scratch your head. Instead of a catfish, they brought a dead duck.

Predators fans Doug Harris III and his uncle Don Harris brought a skinned duck corpse to the hockey arena for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, an obvious nod to Nashville’s opponent, the Anaheim Ducks. Don was the one who took on the responsibility of tossing the skinned duck to the ice. It was a hit with the fans, who offered high fives and compliments for going the extra mile with the dead duck.

The duck reportedly had the Predators logo stamped on it before it flew lifelessly to the ice surface. The bill and feet of the duck was also painted in Anaheim Ducks colors to really drive the message home. The duck was smuggled into the stadium underneath a Predators hockey jersey, slipping past security.

Now, you have to wonder about someone who decides to bring a dead duck to a hockey game. It should be noted the duck was purchased at the market, so it’s not as though these guys went hunting for ducks, skinned one and brought the raw corpse with them to the arena.

“I had someone ask if I killed the duck,” Don Harris said to The Tennessean. “I told him, ‘He died for the enjoyment of 20,000 hockey fans.'”

While the nephew and uncle got a kick out of it, Don’s wife may not have been as thrilled by the idea.

“My wife looked at me and said, ‘I’m not bailing you out,'” Harris said.

Was the duck a good luck charm? Nashville won Game 3, but there were no reported sightings of dead ducks on the ice in Game 4. Despite a furious rally in the third period, Nashville came up on the losing end of an overtime thriller. Harris says he would do it again if he gets the chance, and he’d love to try doing it in Anaheim.

“And if I can get into Anaheim, I’ll do it,” Harris claimed. “But first I am going to ask a cop to please take me away after I throw it before somebody kills me.”

Whatever works, I guess.

[The Tennessean]

This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Don Harris
TEAMS: Florida PanthersNashville PredatorsAnaheim Ducks
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson puts team on blast

Pirates give away a bobblehead of broadcaster Bob Walk falling out of his chair

Report: White Sox closing in on deal with Cuban sensation Luis Robert

Spurs’ Danny Green has interesting take on decision to sit Kawhi Leonard

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer undergoes eighth eye surgery

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Richard Jefferson hits back at Bradley Beal for saying Cavs didn’t want to play Wizards

Dallas Keuchel placed on DL for first time in career

Former safety Myron Rolle earns doctorate from Florida State

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘not thrilled’ about being held out of Game 3

Warriors C Zaza Pachulia out for Game 3 against the Spurs

Enes Kanter unable to leave Romania due to cancellation of passport

MORE STORIES >>

Best of Yardbarker: Gregg Popovich doesn't mince words

The 'Happy birthday to two of the NBA's all-time antagonists' quiz

The shortstop evolution continues to raise the ceiling

Three Up, Three Down: Astros dominate in every category

Box Score 5/19: Heartbreak in OT

Sports & Politics Intersect: NBA power players continue to speak against Trump

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Rookies are running back to prominence' quiz

Gisele brings focus on Brady’s late career back to head injuries

Where did it all go wrong for the NBA second-round losers?

Box Score 5/18: A night of blowouts

MORE STORIES >>
NHL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Best of Yardbarker: Gregg Popovich doesn't mince words

The 'Happy birthday to two of the NBA's all-time antagonists' quiz

The shortstop evolution continues to raise the ceiling

Three Up, Three Down: Astros dominate in every category

Sports & Politics Intersect: NBA power players continue to speak against Trump

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Rookies are running back to prominence' quiz

Gisele brings focus on Brady’s late career back to head injuries

Where did it all go wrong for the NBA second-round losers?

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)