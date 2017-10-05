Two Game 7s make Wednesday night heaven for hockey fans

If you consider yourself a hockey fan in any kind of capacity, you might want to clear your schedule for Wednesday night. The evening of May 10 may be just another early summer night for some. But for hockey fans, it’s a night loaded with one of the sport’s crowning achievements: Game 7 drama.

First, the Washington Capitals will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 action in Washington at 6:30pm ET. Next, the Anaheim Ducks will host the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00pm ET in the final game of their series. Both games will air on NBCSN.

So, unless your team is one of the four mentioned above, you can sit back and enjoy back-to-back Game 7s which will alter the course of the rest of the postseason. Things will be a bit more stressful for those involved, but even those fans should be able to recognize how awesome Wednesday night will be.

If you haven’t been following, here’s a quick recap of the two wild series which will soon wrap up.