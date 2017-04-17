Investigation still ongoing into various claims of responsibility for Borussia Dortmund bus blast

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By Matt Yoder  |  Last updated 4/17/17

Police are still trying to figure out who is responsible for the Borussia Dortmund bus blast. Marius Becker/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund was forced to play its UEFA Champions League game against Monaco just one day after the startling attack on the team bus injured defender Marc Bartra. In the wake of the attack, an investigation is still ongoing into just who was responsible.

At first, the attack was linked to ISIS thanks to a letter found at the scene of the explosion. However, investigators have determined that letter to not be credible. Likewise, a claim from the far-left in Germany has been dismissed. Now, a far-right group has sent an e-mail to a newspaper claiming responsibility for the Dortmund attack and threatening another.

The letter from the far-right group indicates that the Dortmund bus was targeted as a “final warning” against growing mutli-culturalism in Germany.

Details via ITV:

Far-right plotters have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the Dortmund Borussia team bus which wounded defender Marc Bartra.

An anonymous email sent to Berlin’s Tagesspiegel daily newspaper said the triple blast was intended to be a “final warning” against multicultural policies.

It cited Adolf Hitler and warned of a potential further attack, the newspaper said.

Federal prosecutors are now examining the message, the latest in a number of claims made over Tuesday night’s triple explosion on the bus.

Police had earlier revealed that a letter was found at the scene suggesting an Islamist extremist was responsible, but they had “significant doubts” over its credibility.

Prosecutors have questioned the authenticity of another claim posted online, suggesting a left-wing extremist motive.

Rukmini Callimachi, a reporter for the New York Times, also has a fascinating thread on her Twitter page as to the specifics of the Dortmund bus blast and the materials that were used. It is apparent that whoever was ultimately responsible may have set it up to make it look like it was ISIS, but the details don’t match up. Most notably, the material used in the bombing were military-grade and are linked to Nazi-inspired groups.

No final verdict has yet been reached on who is ultimately responsible, but it’s certainly a distressing time around Europe and around the globe. Another report has indicated that the Dortmund team bus could have been just a second or two away from catastrophic injuries and possible fatalities from the bomb blast. It’s a miracle nobody was more seriously injured, and hopefully police can catch whoever is responsible before anything else takes place.

This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

MORE FROM YARDBARKER

More than two-thirds of daily fantasy companies have folded or merged in last year

Report: Richard Sherman not attending voluntary workouts

Source: Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn reconciliation is ‘possible’

'Concerned' Warriors: Kevin Durant questionable for Game 2

San Francisco to host first NCAA Tournament action since 1939

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

MLB suspends Starling Marte 80 games for PED violation

Grizzlies to sell shirts bearing David Fizdale's new tagline?

Report: Buccaneers chosen for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

Report: Josh Donaldson expected to miss 2-4 weeks

Jay Cutler would take ‘less than starter money’ to join Texans?

DeMarco Murray: Tony Romo has 'something left in the tank'

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Baseball has been very, very good to its players' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David Fizdale calls B.S.

Kris Bryant can become the next Derek Jeter — and more

Box Score 4/18: Avoiding the Capital gains tax in OT

NHL youth movement: How the 2016-17 rookie class fared

Big-name college players who will go in the late rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft

Getaway Day: Everything good (and bad) for each MLB team this week

The 'Another monumental achievement for Jackie Robinson' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: Talking about playoffs

Three Up, Three Down: Bad teams get off to good starts

Who will take home the NHL's top regular season awards?

Kicking it: MLS growth hits a roadblock in a busy week for U.S. soccer

MORE STORIES >>
Soccer News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David Fizdale calls B.S.

Kris Bryant can become the next Derek Jeter — and more

The 'Baseball has been very, very good to its players' quiz

NHL youth movement: How the 2016-17 rookie class fared

Big-name college players who will go in the late rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft

Getaway Day: Everything good (and bad) for each MLB team this week

The 'Another monumental achievement for Jackie Robinson' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: Talking about playoffs

Three Up, Three Down: Bad teams get off to good starts

Who will take home the NHL's top regular season awards?

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)