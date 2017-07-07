U.S. Soccer: Dempsey replacement finally apparent?

For nearly half a decade — ever since the retiring of Landon Donovan circa 2014 — the USMNT has been carried by the goal scoring prowess of one man; Clint Dempsey. And last year, when the 34-year-old striker was sidelined with an undisclosed heart condition, that assertion could not have been any more clear. In the five games Dempsey missed due to injury, the United States won just one match; an ugly 1-0 win against 76th-ranked Jamaica in World Cup Qualifying. Even more damning, however, was the number of goals scored in those five games. Three. That’s it. One against Jamaica, one against Mexico, and one against Panama. Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, and Chris Wondolowski — the main strikers tasked with replacing the injured Dempsey — combined for just one goal between them during this stretch, resulting in a 1-2-2 record that saw crucial losses to both Costa Rica and Mexico during World Cup qualifying.

But when Dempsey finally returned to the pitch against Honduras earlier this March, it was like a completely different team took the field for the Red, White, and Blue. The passes were crisper, the runs were more aggressive, and the ball — for the first time in months — was finding the back of the net with regularity. The U.S. would win 6-0 that day; with the attack getting all the attention. Dempsey himself scored three of those six goals, singlehandedly equalling the goal count put together by his contemporaries in the previous five matches. Since then, with a healthy Dempsey in the lineup, the United States has not lost a single game, scoring an impressive ten goals in just four matches. The U.S. now find themselves firmly in third place of the Hexagonal, and look to qualify for their eighth straight World Cup later this fall; hopefully with Dempsey still at the helm. That’s all well and good, but to play devil’s advocate, this over-reliance on a 34-year-old striker can’t last forever. The Dempsey-era is nearing its end, and that means the inevitable return to lesser players like Bobby Wood or Jozy Altidore. Or does it? Enter Dom Dwyer; the first ever British-born player to play for the USMNT. Hailing from Cuckfield, England, Dwyer started his soccer career with Norwich City’s youth team. But when several foot injuries sidelined the striker in 2008, Dwyer elected to move to the United States to play collegiate soccer for Tyler Junior College and later the University of South Florida. Then it was on to Sporting Kansas City of the MLS, where Dwyer was drafted 16th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. Since then, Dwyer has gone on to score the second-most goals in the MLS since 2014 (50), making a home for himself in the United States.