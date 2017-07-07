U.S. Soccer: Dempsey replacement finally apparent?

For nearly half a decade — ever since the retiring of Landon Donovan circa 2014 — the USMNT has been carried by the goal scoring prowess of one man; Clint Dempsey.
And last year, when the 34-year-old striker was sidelined with an undisclosed heart condition, that assertion could not have been any more clear.
In the five games Dempsey missed due to injury, the United States won just one match; an ugly 1-0 win against 76th-ranked Jamaica in World Cup Qualifying. Even more damning, however, was the number of goals scored in those five games.
Three. That’s it.
One against Jamaica, one against Mexico, and one against Panama.
Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, and Chris Wondolowski — the main strikers tasked with replacing the injured Dempsey — combined for just one goal between them during this stretch, resulting in a 1-2-2 record that saw crucial losses to both Costa Rica and Mexico during World Cup qualifying.
But when Dempsey finally returned to the pitch against Honduras earlier this March, it was like a completely different team took the field for the Red, White, and Blue. The passes were crisper, the runs were more aggressive, and the ball — for the first time in months — was finding the back of the net with regularity.
The U.S. would win 6-0 that day; with the attack getting all the attention.
Dempsey himself scored three of those six goals, singlehandedly equalling the goal count put together by his contemporaries in the previous five matches.
Since then, with a healthy Dempsey in the lineup, the United States has not lost a single game, scoring an impressive ten goals in just four matches. The U.S. now find themselves firmly in third place of the Hexagonal, and look to qualify for their eighth straight World Cup later this fall; hopefully with Dempsey still at the helm.
That’s all well and good, but to play devil’s advocate, this over-reliance on a 34-year-old striker can’t last forever. The Dempsey-era is nearing its end, and that means the inevitable return to lesser players like Bobby Wood or Jozy Altidore.
Or does it?
Enter Dom Dwyer; the first ever British-born player to play for the USMNT.
Hailing from Cuckfield, England, Dwyer started his soccer career with Norwich City’s youth team. But when several foot injuries sidelined the striker in 2008, Dwyer elected to move to the United States to play collegiate soccer for Tyler Junior College and later the University of South Florida.
Then it was on to Sporting Kansas City of the MLS, where Dwyer was drafted 16th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. Since then, Dwyer has gone on to score the second-most goals in the MLS since 2014 (50), making a home for himself in the United States.
Still, Dwyer was just a Brit playing soccer in the United States, eligible only for the English National Team; already heavy on strikers like Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, and Daniel Sturridge.
But on March 16, 2017 — after nine years living across the pond from England — Dwyer became a United States citizen, eligible to be called up to the United States National Team; a team desperately in need of a striker.
Four months later, Dwyer would make his United States debut, starting against World Cup rival Ghana in a friendly.
16 minutes in, and Dwyer had already scored his first international goal; a well-timed volley to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead. All match, playing as the lone striker in a 4-3-3 formation, Dwyer was a nightmare for the Ghanaian defense, routinely splitting the two center backs en route to several great chances at goal, including a should-have-been red card against Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori early in the first half.
The U.S. would go on to win the friendly 2-1 behind Kellyn Acosta’s free kick goal in the second half, as Dwyer became the most recent U.S. international to score on his debut.
Dwyer, as part of the 23-man roster for the 2017 Gold Cup, will be on the field against Panama tomorrow, looking to further improve his chances at a permanent spot on the roster come 2018.
Much like Dempsey, Dwyer is a threat to score every time he enters the pitch. And while Dwyer may not be the passer Dempsey has become in his later years, the English-American makes up for it in his ability to create chances for himself. And still, given the meteoric rise of midfielder Christian Pulisic, Dwyer may not even have to be the passer Dempsey is. Dwyer is a goal scorer, and that’s exactly what the U.S. miss when Dempsey’s out of the team.
The 2017 Gold Cup will go a long way in determining if Dom Dwyer is for real. If the 26-year-old can find the goal-scoring form displayed against Ghana last weekend, Dwyer may just be the answer the U.S. are looking for at striker; both in the present and the future.
Dwyer doesn’t have to be the best player for the United States to be successful (like Dempsey), he just needs to score the goals. Pulisic will be the best player for the United States in the coming years, there’s no doubt about that, but he’s not a goal-scoring striker.
Dom Dwyer is, and he’s exactly what the U.S. will need when Dempsey finally decides to call it a career.
