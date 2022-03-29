Panthers HC believes QB Sam Darnold 'is going to play significantly better'

Like the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers struck out in their pursuit of star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who ultimately waived his no-trade clause to move from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. As things stand today, 2018 first-round draft pick Sam Darnold remains atop Carolina's depth chart at the position.

Darnold missed time last fall with a shoulder injury and largely failed to impress when on the field. Per ESPN stats, the 24-year-old finished his first season with the Panthers 29th among eligible quarterbacks with a 71.9 passer rating and a 33.2 total QBR, and he tossed only nine touchdowns with 13 interceptions across 12 games.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady in December and has since hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for that role. Rhule spoke with reporters Tuesday at the league's annual meetings and suggested McAdoo will help Carolina get the best out of Darnold later this year.

"I think Sam is going to play significantly better football," Rhule said, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer. "I thought at the end of the year when he came back, we didn’t play great in those games as a team, but I thought Sam played much better. Obviously, I hired Ben McAdoo with the belief that Ben would elevate the passing game."

Alexander adds that the Panthers may sit a rookie behind Darnold if they use a first-round selection on a quarterback but also wrote Rhule and company haven't yet decided if they'll go down that route. There's currently no indication Carolina will trade for Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garropolo before the draft, and it appears neither of them will be released by their current employers anytime soon, if at all this offseason.