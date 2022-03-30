Jets' Kyle Connor, Nate Schmidt to miss at least three games after testing positive for COVID

The Winnipeg Jets handed other clubs a reminder that COVID-19 remains a concern as the postseason approaches.

According to the NHL's website, Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt entered the league's COVID-19 protocol after they tested positive for the virus. The pair must quarantine for five days and, thus, will not be available for Wednesday's game at the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday's matchup at the Toronto Maple Leafs or Saturday's home contest versus the Los Angeles Kings.

The hope is both will be good to go for next Wednesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Per ESPN stats, Connor leads the Jets with 41 goals and 82 points tallied across 67 games. Schmidt, meanwhile, has four goals and 27 assists in 66 contests on the campaign.

"We've had other top guys out," Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry commented about this latest setback. "And yes, you just pointed out that [Connor is] not going to be available to play but somebody else will have to step up. And what it does now is it creates opportunity for somebody else to come in and take advantage."

Winnipeg heads into Wednesday evening sixth in the Central Division standings with 74 points but is just three points back of the Dallas Stars in the race for the conference's final wild-card playoff berth.