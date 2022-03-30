All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner possibly joining Cowboys 'didn’t work out'

Shortly after the Seattle Seahawks somewhat surprisingly parted ways with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner before the start of the new league year, the 31-year-old was linked with a potential move to the Dallas Cowboys. Wagner previously played under Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn when Quinn held that role with the Seahawks, and Dallas has a gap at the position coming off the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.

However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated while speaking at the NFL's annual meetings that Wagner will not be joining "America's Team" this spring.

"Obviously, Dan’s had a history with Bobby and knows him well (so) you look into it," Jones explained, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "He’s a great, great football player, Hall of Fame-type player. But as it turned out, it didn’t work out with us."

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens have courted the six-time First-Team All-Pro who tallied 170 total tackles, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and five pass breakups during the 2021 season. The Rams are planning to give three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald a new contract, though, and that could prevent them from matching Wagner's reported asking price of around $11 million for a single campaign.

As for Wagner, he does not seem to be in too much a hurry to put pen to paper on what he deems to be an underwhelming deal.