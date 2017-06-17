Questions surrounding Carolina Panthers’ Benjamin

In his first season with the Panthers, Benjamin caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and 9 touchdowns. During practice in the following offseason, he tore his ACL, and brought his sophomore season to an end before it even began. The next year, with the team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the expectations were high now that the team’s 6’5 240 pound prodigy was returning…well, at least on paper anyway. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, there are some questions, concerns, and theories surrounding the wideout.

Is he a true number one receiver? Typically, receivers that have a larger role in a team’s passing game take the next step in their third season in the league. In his defense, he was sidelined for his second year due to injury, but being able to perfect the offense and gaining more wisdom is still crucial, which hyped his return even more so. As I see it, this will be Benjamin’s true third year, and the opportunity will be greater than ever. There was a reason why he was a first-round pick and hopefully he can be true to his value, plus, the Panthers have already exercised Benjamin’s fifth-year option, and that should and will ultimately decide his future with the team.

The obvious weight gain. I do not need to dwell on this too much as it has been featured quite a bit, but it is worth noting. It is not as serious as the case with Seattle Seahawks’ running back Eddie Lacy, where there are weight-loss contingencies and bonuses, but it is cause for concern considering how big of an impact he could potentially make for his team. The wideout needs to lose the extra baggage fairly quickly before it slows him down too much in preparation for the start of the season.

Debating whether or not he truly wants to play football. There has been some talk questioning whether or not Kelvin Benjamin has the motivation and desire to play football, especially since the receiver added some extra padding. Since he is not entirely proven in this league, it is easy to ponder, and probably a fair question to ask. Reflecting back on 2014 when Benjamin was drafted, there were reports that he said he intentionally slowed his 40-time in order to drop to the Panthers, but while we do not have a clear-cut answer to this, it raises some red flags in concern to his character.

These next two seasons will undoubtedly shape the receiver’s future in a big way, and in my opinion in a positive direction. Whether or not he becomes a franchise player is uncertain, but what is certain is that he possesses everything he could possibly need in order to accomplish such a feat.