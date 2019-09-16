The signature film of every major city

IVA

Okay, let’s do one more. If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the Bollywood entry on this list, there is a 100% chance you know waymore about Bollywood than I do. It’s an embarrassing blind spot for me, especially given that it’s the world’s number one producer of motion pictures. As the center of the country’s film industry, Mumbai has been well represented on the big screen. In terms of international recognition, the film most outsiders associate with the city is probably Mira Nair’s unflinching slice of neorealism (and very un-Bollywood), “Salaam Bombay!". The movie helped open the world’s eyes to the plight of the city’s impoverished children without succumbing to tidiness or sentimentality, and is, sadly, still relevant today. Honorable mention: rather than pretend to be any kind of authority, you tell me!