Bills HC Sean McDermott offers high praise for Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Sean McDermott offered some high praise for Justin Herbert ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 7-3 Bills lead the AFC East and will host the 3-7 Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers are coming off their third win of the season and second since Herbert took over as the team’s starting quarterback.

“He’s not one of those young quarterbacks who gets confused or sees ghosts once in a while,” McDermott said of Herbert on Monday.

Herbert has been very productive in his rookie season despite not having a lot of wins to show for it. He’s passed for 2,699 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s thrown for multiple touchdowns in seven straight games.

There is little doubt that Herbert can be productive and keep the Chargers in close games. But getting wins rather than just putting up stats seems to be his big challenge.

The Bills know what they will be up against as they look to maintain their spot atop the AFC East. McDermott has led the Bills to the playoffs in two of his three seasons as head coach and is looking to make it three of four.