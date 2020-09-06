Sean Burke reportedly interviews for Coyotes' GM job

The Arizona Coyotes have already started their interviewing process for their open general manager position. Coyotes beat writer Craig Morgan reported that the team has already interviewed Sean Burke, who has spent 12 years with the organization off and on, most recently served as the GM for Hockey Canada.

Burke — who played for nine teams over 20 years, including a five-year stint with the Coyotes — lives in the Valley, and is an obvious candidate for the position. He was hired in 2008 by Arizona (Phoenix then) to serve as director of prospect development. He also was an assistant general manager for the team as well as a goaltending coach at different times during his tenure before accepting a scouting job with the Montreal Canadiens in September of 2016. In July 2017, Burke was named general manager of Hockey Canada, a post he held until 2019.

Burke is likely the first of many candidates likely to roll through Phoenix with the hopes of landing the GM position as owner Alex Meruelo and new team president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez are looking to make a big hire to start their tenure off right. Interim general manager Steve Sullivan is also a candidate, while the team just interviewed assistant general manager Jason Karmanos on Thursday.