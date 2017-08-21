Blue Jays have reportedly ‘gotten some feelers’ on Jose Bautista

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 7/21/17

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista may be on the move before the trade deadline. Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays are headed in the wrong direction and look to be sellers at the deadline. That could involve moving one of their big stars.

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, the Jays have received some calls on outfielder Jose Bautista, though his poor season is minimizing interest.

Anyone with interest in Bautista will be hoping he can replicate his month of May, in which he hit .317 with nine of his 16 home runs. The rest of his season has been brutal.

He nearly left the team over the winter, but now he wants to spend the rest of his career in Toronto. If the Jays get a suitable offer, though, don’t be surprised if he goes.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Jose Bautista
TEAMS: Toronto Blue Jays
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Report: Andrew Luck was throwing 30-yard finesse passes

Report: Browns veterans feel Brock Osweiler has earned starting job

Clayton Kershaw to make first career AAA start on Saturday

Report: Leonard Fournette remains sidelined with foot injury

Beckham stared straight at eclipse, can still see his 'haters'

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

LeBron downplays Griffin's comments about him going to NY

Broncos coach calls Siemian 'permanent' starting QB

Report: MLB threatened to fine umps over protest wristbands

Mark Davis: Raiders have won fight for Los Angeles

Mayweather reportedly furious Bieber is distancing himself

Trainer blasts Antonio Brown after parting ways with WR

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Anquan Boldin calls it a career' quiz

Getaway Day: The playing field is leveling off as the wild-card chase takes shape

Sports & Politics Intersect: Echoes of Charlottesville ripple across the sports world

Best of Yardbarker: NFL goes in on Ezekiel Elliott, NFLPA

BIG3 Playoff Preview: Can anyone stop Trilogy?

The 'Bye bye to the Beast Incarnate?' quiz

Why the SEC is not the best football conference anymore

Box Score 8/18: Reds and Cubs claw through a 23-run game

The 'M! E! S! S! Mess! Mess! Mess!' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Giancarlo Stanton won't stop hitting homers

NFL shifts blame for Zeke suspension to police and NFLPA

Box Score 8/17: Interleague games bring the fireworks

MORE STORIES >>
Blue Jays News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Anquan Boldin calls it a career' quiz

Getaway Day: The playing field is leveling off as the wild-card chase takes shape

Sports & Politics Intersect: Echoes of Charlottesville ripple across the sports world

BIG3 Playoff Preview: Can anyone stop Trilogy?

The 'Bye bye to the Beast Incarnate?' quiz

Why the SEC is not the best football conference anymore

The 'M! E! S! S! Mess! Mess! Mess!' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Giancarlo Stanton won't stop hitting homers

NFL shifts blame for Zeke suspension to police and NFLPA

The 'Forget Calvin, bring back Jerry' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.