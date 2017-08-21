Blue Jays have reportedly ‘gotten some feelers’ on Jose Bautista

The Toronto Blue Jays are headed in the wrong direction and look to be sellers at the deadline. That could involve moving one of their big stars.
According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, the Jays have received some calls on outfielder Jose Bautista, though his poor season is minimizing interest.
The #BlueJays have gotten some feelers on Jose Bautista. But his .197/.312/.338 slash line since June 1 hasn't helped his market value.
— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 21, 2017
Anyone with interest in Bautista will be hoping he can replicate his month of May, in which he hit .317 with nine of his 16 home runs. The rest of his season has been brutal.
He nearly left the team over the winter, but now he wants to spend the rest of his career in Toronto. If the Jays get a suitable offer, though, don’t be surprised if he goes.
TEAMS: Toronto Blue Jays
