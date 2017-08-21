Boston Red Sox Still Not World Series Favorite

The Red Sox series victory over the Yankees this weekend was obviously a positive, as it distanced the two teams atop the American League East. But anyone looking into this as more than the Red Sox putting themselves in the driver’s seat is a fool. The American League Championship does not and will not run through Boston. While the Red Sox have turned it on as of late, this is similar to the run they want on at the end of the 2016 season.

In the final month of the 2016 season, the Red Sox went on an impressive 11 game winning streak that clinched them the American League East. Unfortunately, that engine ran out of steam and the Red Sox were steamrolled in three games by the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series. This current situation resembles that streak, albeit a month earlier than it was in 2016. They currently have a similar cushion in the division, but they still have consistency issues that will be the death of the team in the playoffs.

This team has improved it’s starting rotation from 2016, but there are still no guarantees about the rotations’ success in the postseason. In 2016, Drew Pomeranz, David Price, and Rick Porcello all got crushed by the Cleveland batters. While the Red Sox did add Chris Sale, he is unproven in the playoffs. Not only is the rotation a question mark, but the batting lineup has gotten more questionable as well. Last season’s team was led by the future Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz, and even then they were quickly and quietly dismissed in three games. This season, the first without Ortiz, has left the Red Sox offense with questions that they are still struggling to answer. They have seen a sharp drop off in run production from the loss of Ortiz and will need to find the solution to this problem if they hope to play deeper into the postseason in 2017. With the incredible baseball that the Houston Astros have been playing this season, the American League will still run through Houston until the Red Sox prove otherwise.