Boston Red Sox win streak comes to and end

The Boston Red Sox had been scorching hot as of late, but that ended Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 loss at home to the Seattle Mariners. Last year’s AL Cy Young Rick Porcello winner dropped to 3-6 on the season after another disappointing outing on the mound. In what is now becoming a trend this season, Porcello got rocked yet again; giving up 11 hits in 6.1 innings work.

Although the Red Sox most recent loss to the Mariners was an ugly game that ended their six game win streak; there is some good news for Sox fans.

Their six game win streak included wins against the A’s, Mariners, and a sweep against the Rangers. For Red Sox fans the win streak came at the perfect time. Boston entered the season as one of the favorites to win the World Series, but they have had a less than impressive start to the season. They have hovered around .500 all season, but now they have their best record of the season at 27-22; which is currently good for second in the AL East.

During their six game win streak the Red Sox finally showed their true potential. The offense was red hot averaging just under eight runs a game, but what was even more impressive was the pitching. The pitching staff only gave up 2.5 runs a game and pitched two shut outs during the win streak. Pitching was the Achilles’ Heel for Boston last season and they made big moves in the offseason to rectify their problem. Now both the starters and the bullpen are finally clicking and pitching well together.