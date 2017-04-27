Rays' misplays result in Little League home run for Orioles

Orioles outfielder Seth Smith (12) slides to avoid the tag of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris (33) in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles outfielder Seth Smith (12) slides to avoid the tag of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris (33) in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

At least it was routine until center fielder Kevin Kiermaier tried to snipe Ryan Flaherty at third, with his throw ending up going all the way to the dugout fence.

Orioles fans know how much their team relies on home runs for offensive production, but I don’t think anyone saw this coming. In the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Rays, Baltimore right fielder Seth Smith hit a routine single to center field

You see something new every day at the ballpark. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/j0tjkcmIGD

Kiermaier’s throw wasn’t actually bad. But Flaherty’s slide separated Rays third baseman Evan Longoria from the ball, letting it get by. Still, pitcher Alex Cobb was there backing up, so it seemed like the throwing error wouldn’t actually cause any damage.

Then things got really bad as Longoria looked more like he was in a snowball fight rather than a baseball game when Cobb threw back to third base trying to pick Flaherty off. Shane Peterson’s throw from left field to the infield wasn’t so hot, either.

Finally, someone delivered a strike with Longoria humming one to home plate. But the throw came late as Smith slid in past the tag.

And that’s how a single turns into a two-run homer. All this play was missing was a leaping slide over the catcher.