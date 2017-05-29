Arizona Cardinals position review: Wide Receiver

Larry Fitzgerald – Admittedly, there is not much to say at this point that could sufficiently describe the future Hall of Famer as he brings consistency and leadership to the position that is so desperately needed in a relatively young group of receivers.

Ahead of the 2017 NFL season, we’ll be looking at different position groups leading up to kickoff for Week 1. With a mixture of analysis, predictions, and possibly some boldness to go along with each group being discussed. Without further ado, here is a look at the Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver corps:

John Brown– He was setup for a breakout season last year, except for one thing…his health. Brown has been dealing with symptoms attributing to being a carrier for sickle cell anemia, and absolutely plagued his 2016 season. Head coach Bruce Arians noted his extreme fatigue and overall just not being himself, especially in team practices. In 2016, Brown “played” in 15 games, however his snap count was only at 52%, and he was only targeted 72 times compared to 100-plus targets each of his first two years in the league. The bright side is Brown recently had a cyst drained that was located on his spine during the offseason, and has made a dramatic improvement already in OTAs. Arians recognized Brown’s explosiveness and his route running has improved greatly from his 2016 self, but more importantly he notes of his smile and just having fun out there. Since he has officially been diagnosed and able to manage the symptoms that come along with this trait, expect John Brown to finally have that official breakout in 2017.

J. J. Nelson– With the absence of John Brown, and with the disappointment of Michael Floyd, Nelson was able to showcase what he can contribute to the team. He started six games last season, and with his 74 targets caught the ball 34 times (I know not great), however, with those catches he amassed 568 yards and six touchdowns, giving him an average of 16.7 yards per reception. As a number three receiver, Nelson can take a huge step this upcoming season, especially equipped with his 4.28 40-yard time to terrify opposing defensive backs.

Chad Williams– Obviously, we have not seen him play a single down in the NFL, but considering the fact that he is the future of the franchise we have to at least speculate a little bit. Due to some legal trouble, Williams was not looked at heavily by teams, despite that the 6’1, 205 pound receiver has been noted to demonstrate incredible physicality, which of course the head coach loves. He is considered to be a bit of a project, but possesses a lot of the natural talent that a professional wideout needs, so do not expect immediate results from the third round pick, but has the potential to blossom in the near future.