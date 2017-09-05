Oakland Raiders predictions for the year

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Sean Tanaka  |  Last updated 9/4/17

Heading into week one of the regular season the Oakland Raiders are one of the most talked about teams in the National Football League. This team has what looks to be the making of a Super Bowl contending team with some talks of dynasty sprinkled in there.

With the signing of players like Marshawn Lynch and Jared Cook, the offense has only improved from where they were last year. They also added a few need pieces through the draft with acquisitions of corner back Gareon Conley and safety Obi Melifonwu. They took a chance on Conley with all the off the field problems, but he is a very good pure talent and he is expected to play as soon as possible.

The Raiders look to be great this year and I expect Derek Carr to be the biggest contributor to that. I have Carr throwing for setting a personal best of 4,000+ yards due to the fact that Beast Mode is in his backfield. With Marshawn Lynch running the ball, it will force defenses to bring more people in the box leaving dangerous wide receiving threats Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in 1-on-1 coverage.

Speaking of Amari, I expect him to set personal records as well eclipsing 1,300 yards this year because of that 1-on-1 coverage. He already showed in the pre-season 1-on-3 coverage isn’t enough to prevent him from catching the ball, making solo coverage a piece of cake. Which he will feast on all the way throughout the season. As for his counterpart Michael Crabtree, I think he will do much of the same as he did last year, be a huge end zone threat and cover 1,000 yards.

Marshawn Lynch could quite possibly leave right where he left off, or possibly even better. With his age that is hard to see, but being behind one of the best offensive lines in the game today he could play like he’s 24 again.I have Beast Mode going for 1,200 yards on the ground this year with 10 touchdowns. The yards will come this year but with all the end zone threats, I question if he will get in the end zone every time the Raiders are in the red zone. Don’t take me for a fool, I will guarantee the Raiders will run the ball on 2nd and 1 to win the Super Bowl…

The Raiders are at the least a Super Bowl appearance or bust this year and they are destined for greatness.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com

