Report: Joe Haden to meet with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not wasting any time looking to add a reinforcement to their secondary. Mere hours after he was released by the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh will meet with former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.
Former Browns CB Joe Haden is going to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017
It was previously reported that the Steelers were favored to land the two-time Pro Bowler.
In addition to Pittsburgh, the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints are among the teams said to be interested in Haden.
Joe Haden is entertaining 1year and multi-year offers. Expected to pick a team w/in 24hrs. PIT, MIA, NO, PHI, KC, SF very much in mix…
— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 30, 2017
Haden, 28, earned a Pro Bowl spot for the Browns in 2013 and 2014, proving himself to be among the best corners in the game. Though, injuries have derailed his career since. If he’s 100 percent healthy, Haden should be able to make an immediate impact this season.
From a Steelers perspective, the team could definitely use a proven starter opposite youngster Artie Burns. Haden is surely of that ilk.
