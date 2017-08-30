Report: Joe Haden to meet with Steelers

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/30/17

Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden is set to meet with the Steelers. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not wasting any time looking to add a reinforcement to their secondary. Mere hours after he was released by the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh will meet with former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

It was previously reported that the Steelers were favored to land the two-time Pro Bowler.

In addition to Pittsburgh, the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints are among the teams said to be interested in Haden.

Haden, 28, earned a Pro Bowl spot for the Browns in 2013 and 2014, proving himself to be among the best corners in the game. Though, injuries have derailed his career since. If he’s 100 percent healthy, Haden should be able to make an immediate impact this season.

From a Steelers perspective, the team could definitely use a proven starter opposite youngster Artie Burns. Haden is surely of that ilk.

