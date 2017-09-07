Report: Rams DT Aaron Donald expected to sit Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams might have been holding out hope (pun intended) that All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald would play Week 1. But that always seemed to be a long shot.

Donald held out of Rams camp throughout the entire off-season program as a way to leverage himself into a new contract. He then continued that holdout into training camp and the preseason.

Now, it looks like Donald will not be on the field Week 1 at Los Angeles Coliseum against the Indianapolis Colts this upcoming Sunday.