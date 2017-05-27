Tennessee Titans: Marcus Mariota’s deep ball could use some work

Enough can’t be said about how proficient Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback Marcus Mariota has been operating in the red zone to start his young career.

In 96 red zone pass attempts through two seasons, Mariota has thrown 33 touchdown passes without an interception. Among all quarterbacks who started at least 16 games last season, Mariota’s 69.57 completion percentage when passing within 10 yards of the end zone was best in the league. His legs are a big part of what makes him so efficient in the red zone as the threat of a run opens up targets in the passing game, which is evident by his nine play action touchdowns, tied for third most in football.

He’s made great strides between his first and second seasons in terms of his short and intermediate passing, but if he wants to reach the upper echelon of quarterbacks he really needs to improve and better utilize his deep ball.

329 of Mariota’s 451 pass attempts last season came between 10-20 yards from the line of scrimmage. This penchant for intermediate passes might stem from his inability to push the ball down field as a rookie, he completed just 8 of 40 passes between 20-40 and didn’t attempt a single pass farther than 40 yards in his first season.

While he was able to improve his deep ball in his second season, he finished 19 of 50 on passes from 20-40+, including two completions of 40+ yards, the increased production was only modest. The 643 yards Mariota amassed last season on these passes accounted for less than a quarter of his total passing yards.

The jump in production between years one and two is an encouraging sign for Mariota and could improve in time with the additions of Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor, two receivers who averaged 15.9 and 16.7 yards per reception respectively in college. The two join Rishard Matthews, who is coming off a career high 945 yard season with an average of 14.5 yards per reception, to create a trio who could potentially stretch the field vertically pretty well.

Mariota has the arm, accuracy, and IQ to become lethal in the deep passing game. Now that he has more weapons, only time will tell if he can make good on his potential.