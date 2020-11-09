Watch: Sean Payton, Saints dance in locker room after dominant win

The New Orleans Saints handed Tom Brady the worst loss of his career with a 38-3 win on “Sunday Night Football” over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. and partied afterwards.

Videos from inside the locker room showed Jameis Winston and Sean Payton dancing, among others. Winston was having the time of his life and eating a W again, just like he did in the postgame interview. Payton was dancing it up with his players too.