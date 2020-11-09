Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Watch: Sean Payton, Saints dance in locker room after dominant win

The New Orleans Saints handed Tom Brady the worst loss of his career with a 38-3 win on “Sunday Night Football” over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. and partied afterwards.

Videos from inside the locker room showed Jameis Winston and Sean Payton dancing, among others. Winston was having the time of his life and eating a W again, just like he did in the postgame interview. Payton was dancing it up with his players too.

After a huge win like that on the road, you have to celebrate. And watching Jameis loving life despite barely doing anything in the game was too much fun.

The Saints are now 6-2 and hold the head-to-head tiebreak against the 6-3 Bucs. They’re in command and tied for the best record in the NFC along with the Packers and Seahawks.

