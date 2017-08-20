Miami Marlins: Tom Koehler will be missed

With an ERA just below eight and a WAR of -1.4, one would find it a no-brainer to trade Tom Koehler away from the Miami Marlins. That is exactly what happened on August 19, when he was traded to Toronto for struggling minor league pitcher Osman Gutierrez. Unless the 22-year-old from Nicaragua (4-11 with a 7.85 ERA in Single-A Lansing) can improve in a new system, this trade only serves to move on from a veteran who gave as much to a rebuilding franchise as he could.
While he generally lacked the ability to go extended innings, Koehler was a reliable and durable starter for four full seasons with the Marlins from 2013-2016. He began as a reliever/spot starter before becoming a full-time starter in 2013. He was never going to be the star of the rotation, but he kept his ERA to respectable levels as a mid- to back-end starter. With more minor league pitchers looking to break through in 2017, Koehler hit the wall, resulting to being optioned to New Orleans twice and ultimately the trade.
He had plenty of struggles against division rivals, especially the Mets, but seemed to buck trends in hitter-friendly environments. In five career starts against the Colorado Rockies, Koehler had an ERA of 1.59, including an ERA of 2.14 in three starts at Coors Field.
His best year was in 2014, when he went at least five innings in all but two starts. Unfortunately, he could only muster 10 wins in 32 starts because the offense was still under development. He was still able to post an ERA of 3.81 and a WAR of 2.5.
While he was never able to match that season again, he did not break in 2015 and 2016, which kept the Marlins pitching depth in tact.
Unfortunately, his mechanics got the best of him this season. He noticeably fell off the left side of the mound, and teams took advantage of his lack of control. He only completed the sixth inning twice in 2017, and he gave up at least three earned runs in every start following his first of the season. He would be optioned to New Orleans after the Astros tagged him with eight earned runs in three innings on May 16. He was unable to take advantage of his second chance in July, and a poor start in Cincinnati would end up being his last.
At 31 years old, Koehler still has time to add to an average MLB career. He had a career ERA of 4.43 in Miami, and the offense could not stop him from having a 36-53 record. With Toronto’s rotation being very thin, Koehler could prolong his career with the Blue Jays.
Mediocrity finally caught up with Koehler, but he was a reliable option for four seasons with the Marlins. He joins Joe Nathan, Nick Tropeano, and Travis Jankowski as the only MLB players to attend Stony Brook University, and there is a valid argument that he has had the second best career from those players (behind Nathan). The Marlins wish him well for the rest of his playing career and beyond.
TEAMS: Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres
|
|
MLB News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.