Miami Marlins: Tom Koehler will be missed

Unfortunately, his mechanics got the best of him this season. He noticeably fell off the left side of the mound, and teams took advantage of his lack of control. He only completed the sixth inning twice in 2017, and he gave up at least three earned runs in every start following his first of the season. He would be optioned to New Orleans after the Astros tagged him with eight earned runs in three innings on May 16. He was unable to take advantage of his second chance in July, and a poor start in Cincinnati would end up being his last.

At 31 years old, Koehler still has time to add to an average MLB career. He had a career ERA of 4.43 in Miami, and the offense could not stop him from having a 36-53 record. With Toronto’s rotation being very thin, Koehler could prolong his career with the Blue Jays.

Mediocrity finally caught up with Koehler, but he was a reliable option for four seasons with the Marlins. He joins Joe Nathan, Nick Tropeano, and Travis Jankowski as the only MLB players to attend Stony Brook University, and there is a valid argument that he has had the second best career from those players (behind Nathan). The Marlins wish him well for the rest of his playing career and beyond.