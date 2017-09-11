15 biggest disappointments of NFL Week 1

Some teams and players entered the 2017 NFL season with big expectations. These include players who were drafted highly, signed for a lot of money, or simply have shown us in the past that they’re capable of playing well. But they’re not the only ones who had high expectations they failed to live to in Week 1. Many coaches, teams and position groups also failed to perform. Here’s a look at the 15 biggest disappointments of Week 1 in the NFL.
Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
Few athletes were more disappointing in Week 1 than Andy Dalton. Bengals fans have to be wondering how they waited all season for that performance from the QB. Dalton went 16 of 31 for 170 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in a 20-0 loss to the Ravens. Dalton also was sacked five times, and his 28.4 passer rating was the second-worst of his career. The outing was reminiscent of Dalton’s stinker against the Browns in 2014 when he was intercepted three times and threw for just 86 yards. Cincinnati ended up shut out in their home opener for the first time since 1979.
New England Patriots’ defense
Who saw this one coming? The Patriots raised their fifth championship banner prior to hosting their opener on Thursday night against the Chiefs, and they seemed well on their way to another strong season early on. And then the wheels came off. The Patriots allowed a 75-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill, who had 133 receiving yards. They gave up a 58-yard run to Kareem Hunt, who finished with 148 rushing yards and a score. They also gave up a 78-yard pass to Hunt, who scored twice in the air. When it was all said and done, the Patriots’ defense had allowed 42 points and 537 yards — both the most of the Bill Belichick era.
Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
Le’Veon Bell looked a little rusty in his first game since returning from his holdout. The Pittsburgh Steelers back rushed for just 32 yards on 10 carries. He only had three catches on six targets for 15 yards. The game marked one of the lowest rushing totals he’s posted since 2015 (he also rushed for 32 yards last year against the Ravens). The 47 total yards was his fewest since the fourth game of his rookie season.
Houston Texans’ offensive line
The Houston Texans’ offensive line is probably going to be torn apart in the film room. The Texans gave up 10 — count ’em, 10 — sacks to the Jaguars, which was a franchise record for Jacksonville and sparked a new nickname for the team. The 10 sacks allowed was the most ever for Houston. And it didn’t really matter who was at QB, either. Tom Savage took six sacks in the first half, and Deshaun Watson was sacked four times in the second half. The only winner in this situation is left tackle Duane Brown, who gains some leverage in his holdout with Houston.
Kevin White, WR, Bears
Calling someone who goes down with an injury a disappointment might not be the fairest thing, but it’s hard to view what’s happened with White as anything other than disappointing. White exited Chicago’s season-opener with a shoulder injury that reporters later said looked like a collarbone injury. He had just two catches for six yards before that. White was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft but missed that whole season with a shin injury. He then played in only four games last year before fracturing his leg. This was just his fifth game and he’s failed to crack 200 career receiving yards. Antonio Brown nearly eclipsed that total in one game Sunday.
Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
Kirk Cousins’ overall numbers from Week 1 don’t look too bad; he threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 30. But it’s in the turnover department where he really hurt his team. Cousins threw for an interception and lost two fumbles. The big one was a fumble lost that was returned by Philly for a touchdown with 1:29 left in the game. That turnover and touchdown took away Washington’s chance for a comeback and sealed the Eagles’ 30-17 win. Cousins’ interception came in the end zone and ruined Washington’s attempt to take a lead in the fourth quarter.
New York Jets’ “rushing attack”
We all know that the New York Jets are in a rebuilding year. They’re starting Josh McCown at quarterback and jettisoned most of their veteran talent. It’s clear they’re playing for a top draft pick. Still, they need to be able to show more on offense, especially on the ground. The Jets ran the ball just 15 times for 38 yards, good for a pathetic 2.5 average per attempt. Bilal Powell had seven carries for 22 yards, and Matt Forte rushed six times for 16 yards. Jets fans are prepared for a long season, but things will be even more unbearable if they’re unable to run the ball at least a little bit.
Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
Like Kirk Cousins, turnovers were Carson Palmer’s undoing on Sunday. The Cardinals quarterback threw three interceptions, including a pick-six, as Arizona blew a 17-9 third quarter lead in Detroit. Palmer’s first two interceptions happened when Arizona was approaching midfield. The good field position translated to six points for Detroit. Then with Arizona down 28-17 late and trying to mount a comeback, Palmer threw an immediate pick-six to make it 35-17.
Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
Few players in the league are getting paid more to do less than Austin. Tavon Austin’s role with the Rams is dwindling under the new coaching staff, but he still needs to make a greater impact than he is. He had just one catch for seven yards, two rushing attempts for 11 yards, and he muffed a punt in a blowout win against the Colts. The Rams signed Austin to a six-year, $56.14 million deal prior to last season. He needs to do more to try and earn his money.
Kyle Shanahan, HC, 49ers
Shanahan was supposed to bring a new era to the 49ers, which have been in a tailspin since pushing Jim Harbaugh out the door. Unfortunately it was more of the same in Shanny’s debut with the team. San Francisco’s offense was largely ineffective against Carolina’s defense. They failed to score a touchdown in the game and barely surpassed the 200-yard mark on offense. Even when they had a great shot after getting a turnover and beginning at Carolina’s 31, they turned it over at the goal line and failed to score any points. Shanahan is supposed to be an offensive wizard. Guess things are a lot tougher when you don’t have Matt Ryan and Julio Jones as weapons.
Eddie Lacy, RB, Seahawks
Eddie Lacy is turning into a bust in front of our eyes. A former second-round pick, Lacy began his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for Green Bay and scored 24 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Then injuries and ineffectiveness began to take their course for Lacy, whose dedication to the game became questioned. He became more and more overweight and had to be incentivized by Seattle to drop some pounds. In his first game with the Seahawks, he rushed for just three yards on five carries. Both C.J. Prosise and Chris Carson were more effective on the ground than him. And this is without Thomas Rawls in the lineup for Seattle. Lacy could find himself fourth string and released by Seattle before too long.
Indianapolis Colts’ defense
Yes, Indy’s offense — and especially Scott Tolzien — deserve a mention for being bad, but the issue is few expected much out of them, which means they had low expectations and no room to disappoint. That’s not the case for the Colts’ defense, which couldn’t have asked for a better Week 1 matchup than facing last year’s worst offense in the league. Indy made Jared Goff look like Peyton Manning, allowing the second-year QB to have the best game of his career. They gave up 310 passing yards and two rushing TDs. The Colts didn’t force any turnovers (the lone turnover came on special teams) and they only had one sack. Sure, Indy’s defense had no help from their offense, which failed to sustain drives and put them in bad positions all game, but much more is expected from them than this.
New York Giants’ offense
The New York Giants went 11-5 last season and made the playoffs, but they had the worst offense of all NFC teams in the postseason. They were 26th in the league in points and 25th in offensive yards. 2017 is turning out to be more of the same. The Giants were held to 3 points against the Dallas Cowboys. They only cracked 200 yards of total offense in their final drive with under two minutes left in the game. The offense was missing top playmaker Odell Beckham Jr., yet you would still expect them to do more. Despite being 27 of 36 — a high percentage — Eli Manning missed key passes, including one late to Brandon Marshall that could have gone for a big gain. He also had a critical interception in the fourth quarter. The Giants’ running game was non-existent. There’s only so much that defense can do to win games without getting help from the O.
Kenny Britt, WR, Browns
The Cleveland Browns decided not to pony up to keep Terrelle Pryor, so they signed Kenny Britt as a consolation. They spent big money on him too, giving him a four-year, $32.5 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed. In his Browns debut, Britt completely disappointed. He had just one catch for 13 yards and was targeted only three times. He also had a brutal drop over the middle. Corey Coleman looks like he’s going to be more of the primary receiver in Cleveland rather than Britt.
Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens
Injuries continue to prevent Danny Woodhead from reaching his potential. Woodhead left the Ravens’ first game on their first drive with a hamstring injury. He also had a hamstring injury that limited him in training camp and the preseason. The scatback is coming off a torn ACL that ended his 2016 season early and limited him to two games. Baltimore will hope Woodhead doesn’t miss much time because he looked like a natural fit for Joe Flacco. He caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and rushed once for four yards on the team’s opening drive. Buck Allen and Terrance West saw the most carries with Woodhead out.
