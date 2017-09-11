Ben McAdoo: Giants offense was 'very disappointing'

Ben McAdoo didn’t need to watch any film to know what was wrong with his New York Giants on Sunday night: the offense.
The Giants put up a paltry three points in their 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They finished with 233 yards, a decent portion of which came on the team’s final drive after the game was essentially over.
After the game, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo called his offense “very disappointing.”
Ben McAdoo extremely critical of his offense. He called them "very disappointing" and said "no part of the offense was functional."
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 11, 2017
That sounds about right. They passed for only 198 yards and rushed for 35 yards, so saying it wasn’t functional is pretty accurate. Getting Odell Beckham Jr. back should ameliorate things.
TEAMS: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys
