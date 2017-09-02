Detroit Lions have a strength at receiver

It is not often the Detroit Lions have a strength, however this year they might have one with their wide receiving core. Leaving the tight ends and dual threat running backs out of the equation, the receivers themselves are a force to be reckon with. From the veterans to the rookie, each player should make an impact, and with a quarterback being paid handsomely the sky is the limit.
GOLDEN TATE
The unappointed leader of the receiving crew is a threat no matter where he lines up on the snap. His speed allows him to dominate the slot and the outside, making him a nightmare for defenses. Not to mention his best attribute, YAC, otherwise known as “Yards After Catch”. Tate was top five in the category a year ago, and has his sights set on claiming the top spot for the statistic this season. If that occurs or he has a season comparable to his last, good things will happen for the Lions.
MARVIN JONES JR.
The free agent pick-up from a year ago came at a high price, and didn’t do as well as many fans had hope last season. He showed promise at the start of the season, but drops began to plague him, and his season went down from there. Expect him to bounce back if he can fix his issue with holding on to ball, his game should come full-circle. Jones is too talented to not succeed, especially with other talented players around him.
T.J. JONES
He is not a Tate or Jones Jr., but the kid has a lot of talent at his disposal, and showed it in flashes a season ago. Known for his special teams role, Jones impressed as the third option with his hands and feet. He will more than likely operate in the same capacity this season, and expect him to have opportunities to shine with defenses not paying as much attention to him. Like his teammates if he can hold on to the ball good things should happen for him this season.
KENNY GOLLADAY
It seems at the start of each season there is always one player fans love to get fully invested in, and this season Golladay is the chosen one. The third round pick has impressed in training camp and in pre-season action. From the Acrobatic catches to the broken tackles everyone who slept on him is being awoken. He will play a crucial role in serving as a defensive disruptor, if he plays up to the level he is at now, defenses will be forced to account for him. Thus, opening the field for the other players on the field, and allowing the entire playbook to be utilized. He was never in danger of missing the final roster, but he has earned the right to be the number three option, which is a feat of its own.
LUCKY NO. 9
Those four men are just some of the many players who will be receiving passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Lions have gifted tight ends and running backs who will catch the ball as well, their not as reliable as the wide receivers, but still solid in their own right. While, Stafford is worth every penny of his mega extension, he has an elite receiving core to help show why he is the highest paid player in NFL history.
|
|
Lions News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.