Detroit Lions have a strength at receiver

It is not often the Detroit Lions have a strength, however this year they might have one with their wide receiving core. Leaving the tight ends and dual threat running backs out of the equation, the receivers themselves are a force to be reckon with. From the veterans to the rookie, each player should make an impact, and with a quarterback being paid handsomely the sky is the limit.

GOLDEN TATE

The unappointed leader of the receiving crew is a threat no matter where he lines up on the snap. His speed allows him to dominate the slot and the outside, making him a nightmare for defenses. Not to mention his best attribute, YAC, otherwise known as “Yards After Catch”. Tate was top five in the category a year ago, and has his sights set on claiming the top spot for the statistic this season. If that occurs or he has a season comparable to his last, good things will happen for the Lions.

MARVIN JONES JR.

The free agent pick-up from a year ago came at a high price, and didn’t do as well as many fans had hope last season. He showed promise at the start of the season, but drops began to plague him, and his season went down from there. Expect him to bounce back if he can fix his issue with holding on to ball, his game should come full-circle. Jones is too talented to not succeed, especially with other talented players around him.

T.J. JONES

He is not a Tate or Jones Jr., but the kid has a lot of talent at his disposal, and showed it in flashes a season ago. Known for his special teams role, Jones impressed as the third option with his hands and feet. He will more than likely operate in the same capacity this season, and expect him to have opportunities to shine with defenses not paying as much attention to him. Like his teammates if he can hold on to the ball good things should happen for him this season.

KENNY GOLLADAY