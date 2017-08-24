McCoy: Kaepernick ‘not good enough’ for teams to overlook protest

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 8/24/17

LeSean McCoy had an interesting take on Colin Kaepernick. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Many people believe that Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent because of his political beliefs, while others feel he simply isn’t a good enough quarterback to be on an NFL roster. For LeSean McCoy, the answer lies somewhere in the middle.

When asked about the Kaepernick situation on Thursday, McCoy told reporters he believes Kaepernick’s national anthem protest has played a role in the 29-year-old not being signed. But McCoy also thinks Kaepernick would have a job by now if he were a better player.

“As a player, there’s certain players that can be on a team with big distractions, and other players, they’re not good enough that it’s worth it,” McCoy said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I think his situation is, not good enough to have on a team with all the attention that comes along with it. I’m sure if a guy like (Tom) Brady or a guy like — whoever is your favorite player, Odell Beckham or a guy like that — you’ll deal with that attention and play him. With certain guys, it’s not worth it.”

McCoy’s opinion is similar to the one we have been sharing all along. While Kaepernick might be good enough to start for some teams, the majority of teams would only have interest in him as a backup. Whether coaches and executives agree with his political stances or not, most don’t want a media circus surrounding their second-string quarterback.

We’ve heard some other theories about why Kaepernick hasn’t been signed, but McCoy probably hit the nail on the head. If teams felt strongly enough about Kaepernick as a player, they’d deal with any added attention he may bring and support him along the way.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Colin KaepernickLeSean McCoy
TEAMS: San Francisco 49ersBuffalo Bills
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Two Florida football players cited for possession of marijuana

LeSean McCoy assured that the Bills are not trading him

Report: Carmelo Anthony trade talks between Knicks, Rockets are 'dormant'

NFC East preview: Don't sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Garrett confirms Ezekiel Elliott will play this week

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Most dangerous Group of Five players in college football

Am I really about to give up football?

Gronk makes cameo appearance in new Katy Perry music video

New England Patriots are well-equipped to repeat

Mayweather says ‘very close friend’ Tom Brady texted him

Rich Hill blames himself after losing no-hit bid on walk-off

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 Championship Preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

The 'When the Doctor took the Big Apple by storm' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline: Calls routed from 1-900-MIX-A-LOT

The Indians are on a mission to make you pay attention whether you want to or not

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football Week 1 predictions

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 Championship Preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

BIG3 Referee Hotline: Calls routed from 1-900-MIX-A-LOT

The 'When the Doctor took the Big Apple by storm' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.