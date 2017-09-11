Bennett dropped great line about sticking up for Rodgers

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Darryn Albert  |  Last updated 9/11/17

Aug 23, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and tight end Martellus Bennett (80) talks during a break during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field.  Jim Matthews/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY NETWORK

Sunday may have only been Martellus Bennett’s first official game as a Green Bay Packer, but he’s already proving to be ride or die for his new teammates.

Late in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s 17-9 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the veteran tight end went out of his way to shove Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright for a perceived cheap shot on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After the game, Bennett, who drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the play, dropped this fantastic line about the incident:

For his part, Rodgers would go on to indicate his appreciation for the gesture.

Bennett made other headlines as well on Sunday, but proving right off the bat that he is indeed his quarterback’s keeper may have been just as newsworthy.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Martellus BennettAaron Rodgers
TEAMS: Green Bay PackersSeattle Seahawks
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Jaguars' home opener up in air due to Hurricane Irma

Dolphins owner: NFL denied request to move game from London to Miami

NFL appeals court decision that allows Elliott to keep playing

Report: Watson expected to be named Texans’ starter for Week 2

Eight people shot and killed at Cowboys watch party in Texas

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Carroll disagrees with Lane ejection: I didn't see a punch

Top takeaways from Sunday's Week 1 NFL action

Ben McAdoo: Giants offense was 'very disappointing'

Francisco Lindor homers using teammate's bat

Kevin Sumlin to take legal action against sender of threatening letter

Indians OF Bradley Zimmer has broken bone in hand

MORE STORIES >>

Getaway Day: As season rounds third, a shift in both the NL and AL races

Key injuries following NFL Week 1

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Key injuries following NFL Week 1

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.