Bennett dropped great line about sticking up for Rodgers

By Darryn Albert | Last updated 9/11/17
Sunday may have only been Martellus Bennett’s first official game as a Green Bay Packer, but he’s already proving to be ride or die for his new teammates.
Late in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s 17-9 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the veteran tight end went out of his way to shove Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright for a perceived cheap shot on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Bennett not happy with the hit on Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/QKljfpmIJu
— ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) September 10, 2017
After the game, Bennett, who drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the play, dropped this fantastic line about the incident:
Martellus Bennett on the shove at the end:
"That's my quarterback."
— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 11, 2017
For his part, Rodgers would go on to indicate his appreciation for the gesture.
Aaron Rodgers on Martellus Bennett's late penalty: "It meant a lot to me. Any time your teammates do something like that it's special."
— Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 11, 2017
Bennett made other headlines as well on Sunday, but proving right off the bat that he is indeed his quarterback’s keeper may have been just as newsworthy.
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks
