Dolphins unlikely to overcome Tannehill’s injury to compete in AFC East

Running back Jay Ajayi was a breakout star last season, but even he’s become a little overrated in retrospect. It’s worth remembering that, of Ajayi’s 1,272 rushing yards last season, 624 came in just three games, two of which were against the same opponent. Only four times last season did Ajayi rush for over 100 yards in a game.

Some of that had to do with volume, but Ajayi still had a paltry 43 percent success rate last season, which ranked 32nd among running backs. He was a boom-or-bust running back in 2016, which is fine. However, the Dolphins were 17th in rushing DVOA last season. This is not a dominant run game, it’s a fairly mediocre run game with a high ceiling.

The offensive line is mediocre as well. Laremy Tunsil had a good rookie year and is now expected to move to left tackle full-time. Last season, he blew just five blocks while spending most of his time at guard, per FOA. A healthy Mike Pouncey will also be a boon to to the line. Pouncey played just five games last season, but made three straight Pro Bowls prior to 2016. Right tackle Ju’Wuan James is a mixed bag. He had a 79.3 PFF grade last season despite horrific blown block numbers. James whiffed on 18 pass blocks and eight run blocks last season, per FOA. He also took 11 penalties.

The guard positions are where things could get dicey. Right guard Jermon Bushrod blew 17 blocks last year, per FOA, and had a godawful 39.2 PFF grade. It looks like Anthony Steen will start at left guard with both Ted Larsen and Kraig Urbik sidelined with injuries. Steen struggled in a rotational role last year, posting a 49.2 PFF grade.

The defensive line is easily the team’s biggest strength. Ndamukong Suh is one of the league’s best defensive tackles. He had 5.5 sacks, 11 hits and 35 hurries, per FOA, along with an 80 percent run stop rate. His 89.2 PFF grade also ranked fourth among interior defenders. Newly acquired William Hayes is set to move from the edge to the interior. The 32-year-old should be a good fit at 3-technique and could play on the edge at 5-tech when Miami goes to a 3-3-5 nickel package. He had 5.0 sacks, 13 hits and 28 hurries last season, per FOA.

Expect rookie fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux to get snaps on the interior as well. First-rounder Charles Harris should get a heavy dose of snaps on the edge. The Missouri product could be an impact pass rusher. He has a well-refined speed rush and spin move already, though his bull rush needs work. However, don’t be surprised if he’s off the field on early downs. Harris ranked 91st in run stop rate last season, per PFF, and has next to no gap integrity. Without more development, he’s undoubtedly a liability in run defense. Andre Branch could get those early-down snaps instead, as he had a solid 74 percent run stop rate last season, per FOA. On the opposite edge, Cameron Wake has yet to slow down at age 35. He posted 11.0 sacks, 14 hits and 36 hurries last season, per FOA, along with an 86.0 PFF grade.

However, things go downhill fast in the linebacking corps. Second round pick Raekwon McMillan is out for the season with a torn ACL. Middle linebacker Lawrence Timmons is clearly on the decline. He had a terrible 39 percent success rate in coverage last season, per FOA, and ranked 72nd among linebackers in PFF grading. On one side of him, Kiko Alonso had a terrible 42 percent run stop rate and gave up 7.2 adjusted yards per target, according to FOA. On the other, Mike Hull played just 111 snaps last season and had a 50.4 PFF grade.

The secondary is strong at the top, but lacks any sort of depth. Cornerback Byron Maxwell quietly had a great 2016, ranking 10th among corners in PFF grading and 19th in adjusted yards per target, according to FOA.