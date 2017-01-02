Report: Giants showing most interest in Giancarlo Stanton

By Darryn Albert  |  Last updated 7/16/17

Jul 10, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; National League outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) of the Miami Marlins during batting practice one day before the 2017 MLB All Star Game at Marlins Park.  Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2017 may be a lost season, but the San Francisco Giants may already have the next even-year trick up their sleeve.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM reports Saturday that the Miami Marlins are receiving trade interest in Giancarlo Stanton, and the Giants are said to be the most interested team.

The Giants are currently last in the NL West with a record of 35-57 this season, but Stanton is a long-term asset to say the least — he is currently in Year 3 of a heavily backloaded 13-year, $325 million mega-deal where the earliest out is a player opt-out after 2020. And while San Francisco already has one of the higher payrolls in the league, pathways to future flexibility exist (such as by declining Matt Cain’s $21 million team option for 2018, for example). They also need to start thinking about long-term solutions in right field with Hunter Pence aging and only under contract for one more season.

As for the Marlins, they have recently been flirting with the idea of trading Stanton, and the All-Star slugger himself doesn’t appear pleased with the direction of the franchise. Perhaps a move to a team with better infrastructure and a better recent history of competing like the Giants would be what convinces Stanton to waive his no-trade clause.

25 SLIDES
25 MLB players who will dominate the news cycle this year
QUIZ: Name the San Francisco Giants who’ve hit at least 30 home runs in a season
Updated January 2, 2017  |  Total tries: 2233  |  Average Score: 45.3 out of 66  (69%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

A member of the San Francisco Giants (including the original years the franchise spent in New York) has hit for at least 30 home runs in a season 66 times. How many of these San Fran sluggers can you name?

Clue: Number of home runs - Year

Score:
0/66
Time:
5:00
73 - 2001
Barry Bonds
52 - 1965
Willie Mays
51 - 1955
Willie Mays
51 - 1947
Johnny Mize
49 - 2000
Barry Bonds
49 - 1962
Willie Mays
47 - 1989
Kevin Mitchell
47 - 1964
Willie Mays
46 - 2002
Barry Bonds
46 - 1993
Barry Bonds
46 - 1961
Orlando Cepeda
45 - 2004
Barry Bonds
45 - 2003
Barry Bonds
45 - 1969
Willie McCovey
44 - 1963
Willie McCovey
43 - 1994
Matt Williams
42 - 1996
Barry Bonds
42 - 1929
Mel Ott
41 - 1954
Willie Mays
40 - 1997
Barry Bonds
40 - 1961
Willie Mays
40 - 1948
Johnny Mize
39 - 1973
Bobby Bonds
39 - 1970
Willie McCovey
39 - 1965
Willie McCovey
38 - 1993
Matt Williams
38 - 1963
Willie Mays
38 - 1932
Mel Ott
37 - 2002
Jeff Kent
37 - 2001
Rich Aurilia
37 - 1998
Barry Bonds
37 - 1994
Barry Bonds
37 - 1966
Willie Mays
36 - 1968
Willie McCovey
36 - 1966
Willie McCovey
36 - 1956
Willie Mays
36 - 1947
Willard Marshall
36 - 1938
Mel Ott
35 - 1990
Kevin Mitchell
35 - 1987
Will Clark
35 - 1962
Orlando Cepeda
35 - 1957
Willie Mays
35 - 1947
Walker Cooper
35 - 1934
Mel Ott
34 - 1999
Barry Bonds
34 - 1991
Matt Williams
34 - 1963
Orlando Cepeda
34 - 1959
Willie Mays
33 - 2000
Jeff Kent
33 - 1995
Barry Bonds
33 - 1990
Matt Williams
33 - 1971
Bobby Bonds
33 - 1966
Jim Ray Hart
33 - 1936
Mel Ott
32 - 1969
Bobby Bonds
32 - 1951
Bobby Thomson
31 - 1999
Ellis Burks
31 - 1998
Jeff Kent
31 - 1967
Willie McCovey
31 - 1964
Orlando Cepeda
31 - 1964
Jim Ray Hart
31 - 1937
Mel Ott
31 - 1935
Mel Ott
30 - 1983
Darrell Evans
30 - 1948
Sid Gordon
30 - 1942
Mel Ott
