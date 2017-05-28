Tampa Bay Rays look to have a strong month of June

As the month of May winds down, the Tampa Bay Rays find themselves in an unusual position. They currently sit five games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East, and boast a .500 record of 26-26. Hovering around .500 isn’t an ideal situation for any team at this point of the season, but for the Rays, things couldn’t be going better.

At this point of the season, the Rays possess one of the stronger lineups in the league. They are currently tied for second in home runs with 71 and have an OBP of .751, which is somewhat surprising for a team that usually sits at the bottom of the league in both categories. They have had no problem driving in runs thus far; having scored 232 runs (eleventh in the MLB), and rank tenth in RBIs with 223. The biggest issue so far has been their alarmingly high strikeout rate. They lead the league in total-team strikeouts with 529. Their lack of discipline at the plate has attributed to their disappointing team batting average of .246, which the team has been able to compensate for by driving in runs and hitting home runs. The Rays will have to be more patient at the plate, if they want to get out of the .500-rut they find themselves in.

Pitching continues to be one of the team’s strengths. Tampa has a combined ERA of 3.61, which is good enough for the fourth best in the league, and has a WHIP of 1.23 (fifth in the MLB). Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer, seems to have returned to form, and has had a bounce back season ranking third in the MLB in strikeouts with 88. Matt Andriese has also looked solid so far this season. He is 5-1 with a 3.24 ERA through ten games this season. The Rays have one of the best rotations and bullpens in the league. If they continue to perform at this high level, things should soon turn around for the team.

The Rays have been able to maintain a steady pace so far this season, despite having so many players on the disabled list. Being able to stay within striking distance of first place int the AL East seemed far fetched for them, but they sit a mere five games outside of first place. With key offensive players Matt Duffy and Wilson Ramos set to return some time in June, this might be the time the Rays can finally take a hold of the division.

Wilson Ramos is coming off an incredible season last year where he had a .307 batting average, hit 22 home runs, and had 80 RBIs. His presence in a lineup that has struggled to hit the ball consistently this season would provide a huge boost for the Rays offense. Rays catcher Derek Norris has struggled to hit the ball this season, batting .211 and has already struck out 39 times in only 39 games this season. Replacing him with Ramos would allow the Rays to have one of the better hitting catchers at their disposal. Ramos is set to his rehab assignment next week, though his return date is unknown. The team hopes he will be in a uniform mid to late June.

Matt Duffy is also expected to return sometime this month, which will also provide the team with an offensive boost. Tim Beckham has done a great job at filling in for him this season, batting .261 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. He does have a shockingly high strike out rate and has struck out 66 times this season. With Brad Miller on the DL and not expected to return any time soon, adding Duffy to the team would allow the Rays to have nice duo at middle infield with Duffy and Beckham. Duffy is expected to start his rehab assignment and hopes to return sometime in June.

If both Duffy and Ramos are able to join the team this month, the Rays would add two big pieces to an already impressive lineup. Adding two consistent hitters should help lower their strikeout total, and give the Rays a more stable lineup.