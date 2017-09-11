Jacksonville Jaguars get new 'Sacksonville' nickname after 10-sack performance

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/11/17

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones celebrates a quarterback sack during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ushered in a new coaching regime, and they have a new identity as well.

And with a new identity, comes a new nickname.

Jacksonville dominated Houston in the trenches, which was key in their 29-7 victory. Blake Bortles completed only 11 of 21 passes for 125 yards, so it’s not like the Jags passed their way to victory. But Leonard Fournette had a huge day on the ground, with 26 carries for 100 yards, in his first career game.

Still, though, it was all about the defense. Jacksonville racked up 10 (!) sacks in the game, and forced four turnovers (three fumbles, one interception). That earned them a new nickname.

Sacksonville — it has a nice ring to it. I’m on board.


Jaguars News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on The Sports Daily and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Jacksonville Jaguars
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Top takeaways from Sunday's Week 1 NFL action

Ben McAdoo: Giants offense was 'very disappointing'

Francisco Lindor homers using teammate's bat

Kevin Sumlin to take legal action against sender of threatening letter

Indians OF Bradley Zimmer has broken bone in hand

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Cole Beasley makes impressive juggling catch

Dodgers' Justin Turner: We're the worst team in baseball right now

Jaguars WR Allen Robinson has torn ACL

Rams set NFL record in blowout win over Colts

Bills fans try to jump onto table while tailgating, fail miserably

WATCH: Chuck Pagano can't remember which team destroyed the Colts

MORE STORIES >>

Getaway Day: As season rounds third, a shift in both the NL and AL races

Key injuries following NFL Week 1

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

MORE STORIES >>
Jaguars News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Key injuries following NFL Week 1

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.