Jacksonville Jaguars get new 'Sacksonville' nickname after 10-sack performance

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ushered in a new coaching regime, and they have a new identity as well.
And with a new identity, comes a new nickname.
Jacksonville dominated Houston in the trenches, which was key in their 29-7 victory. Blake Bortles completed only 11 of 21 passes for 125 yards, so it’s not like the Jags passed their way to victory. But Leonard Fournette had a huge day on the ground, with 26 carries for 100 yards, in his first career game.
Still, though, it was all about the defense. Jacksonville racked up 10 (!) sacks in the game, and forced four turnovers (three fumbles, one interception). That earned them a new nickname.
New Twitter name.#WinToday #Sacksonville pic.twitter.com/xvQGfj2W0e
— #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) September 10, 2017
Sacksonville — it has a nice ring to it. I’m on board.
|
|
Jaguars News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|
|
Jaguars News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.