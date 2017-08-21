New York Yankees: The week ahead (August 21 – 27)

By Josh Glicksman  |  Last updated 8/21/17

Despite dropping two out of three games at Fenway Park against the rival Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees managed to go 5-2 last week, largely due to a four-game sweep of the crosstown New York Mets. The Yankees get a breather on Monday as they travel to Detroit, but pick up again on Tuesday night to kick off a three-game set with the Tigers. Here’s a look at the week ahead.

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka makes his return from the disabled list in the series opener at Comerica Park, coming back following some shoulder fatigue. Prior to the injury, Tanaka finally appeared to be finding his groove, posting a 3.13 ERA in five starts since the All-Star Game. He faced the Tigers on August 2, allowing just one earned run over six innings in a losing effort, picking up six strikeouts along the way.

With all of the pitching injuries that the Yankees have had to deal with this season, it is going to be important for Tanaka to provide quality starts on a steady basis. The bullpen has faltered a bit as of late, with manager Joe Girardi electing to remove Aroldis Chapman from the closer role and both Tommy Kahnle and Adam Warren allowing runs in each of their last two appearances. Fortunately for the team, Dellin Betances and David Robertson appear locked in right now.

Speaking of injuries, New York has several players currently in the midst of rehab assignments. Starlin Castro, Matt Holliday and Greg Bird all appear to be nearing their returns, although not all three need to rush back to the lineup. Especially in Bird’s case, it will be difficult for Girardi to find steady playing time with Todd Frazier and Chase Headley manning the corners on a daily basis. Castro certainly will be a welcome bat back to the middle part of the lineup, replacing Ronald Torreyes. Though Torreyes has been an impressive fill-in all season long, he does not come close to possessing the same sort of run production capabilities as Castro.

Following a three-game set with the Tigers, the Yankees will return to the Bronx for an ultra-important weekend series with the Seattle Mariners. With New York sitting five games out of the division lead nearing the end of August, it will not be long before the team shifts its focus to holding down a Wild Card spot. The Yankees only play most of the Wild Card contenders just one more series each, so the team needs to make the most of it.

The Yankees are fortunate to face Ariel Miranda in the series opener. Combine the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium with Miranda’s league-leading 31 home runs allowed, and the Bronx Bombers should be able to provide CC Sabathia with solid run support. Miranda has let up at least one home run in all but two outings since June 10. Additionally, the Yankees should look to continue the power stroke against Yovani Gallardo on Saturday. He has allowed two home runs in each of his last three outings and owns a lousy 5.75 ERA.

Anything worse than a 4-2 week for the Yankees should be considered a disappointment. The team does not have to deal with the best pitcher on either staff. Especially after dropping an earlier series at home to Detroit, New York should be hungry to pick up a couple of games against the 54-69 Tigers. With October rapidly approaching, the Yankees need to be winning series against relevant clubs like the Mariners if they want to be taken seriously as a contender. Four wins this week should be the bare minimum.

