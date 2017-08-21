New York Yankees: The week ahead (August 21 – 27)

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka makes his return from the disabled list in the series opener at Comerica Park, coming back following some shoulder fatigue. Prior to the injury, Tanaka finally appeared to be finding his groove, posting a 3.13 ERA in five starts since the All-Star Game. He faced the Tigers on August 2, allowing just one earned run over six innings in a losing effort, picking up six strikeouts along the way.

With all of the pitching injuries that the Yankees have had to deal with this season, it is going to be important for Tanaka to provide quality starts on a steady basis. The bullpen has faltered a bit as of late, with manager Joe Girardi electing to remove Aroldis Chapman from the closer role and both Tommy Kahnle and Adam Warren allowing runs in each of their last two appearances. Fortunately for the team, Dellin Betances and David Robertson appear locked in right now.

Speaking of injuries, New York has several players currently in the midst of rehab assignments. Starlin Castro, Matt Holliday and Greg Bird all appear to be nearing their returns, although not all three need to rush back to the lineup. Especially in Bird’s case, it will be difficult for Girardi to find steady playing time with Todd Frazier and Chase Headley manning the corners on a daily basis. Castro certainly will be a welcome bat back to the middle part of the lineup, replacing Ronald Torreyes. Though Torreyes has been an impressive fill-in all season long, he does not come close to possessing the same sort of run production capabilities as Castro.

Following a three-game set with the Tigers, the Yankees will return to the Bronx for an ultra-important weekend series with the Seattle Mariners. With New York sitting five games out of the division lead nearing the end of August, it will not be long before the team shifts its focus to holding down a Wild Card spot. The Yankees only play most of the Wild Card contenders just one more series each, so the team needs to make the most of it.